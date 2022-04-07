HOCKEY

No. 4 seed Denver upends top-seeded Michigan in men’s Frozen Four — Carter Savoie scored with 14:53 gone in overtime, converting on his own rebound to lead Denver past Michigan 3-2 in the Frozen Four semifinal on Thursday night and into the NCAA championship game. The Pioneers will play for the title Saturday night against the winner of the late semifinal between Minnesota and Minnesota State. It would be Denver’s ninth hockey championship, tying Michigan for the most in NCAA history. Magnus Chrona made 19 saves for the Pioneers, who twice went ahead in regulation, on goals from Brett Stapley and Cameron Wright. But both times Michigan tied it — on goals from Jimmy Lambert and Thomas Bordeleau. Wolverines goalie Erik Portillo made 30 saves.

BASEBALL

Angels sued by family of boy whose skull was fractured by a ball 3 years ago at Angel Stadium — The family of a boy whose skull was fractured by a baseball at Angel Stadium three years ago has sued the Angels, claiming the team was negligent by not protecting fans as players warmed up before a game. Bryson Galaz, then 6 years old, had scampered to the front of the field-level box seats down the third-base line where fans gathered to pursue autographs and photos with players. According to the suit, a ball thrown wildly by pitcher Keynan Middleton struck Bryson in the left side of the head. “For three days, we didn’t know if my son was going to live or die,” Bryson’s mother, Beatriz Galaz, said in a statement. “We were relieved that he survived, but since that day he has struggled in school. He’s simply not the same.” The suit seeks unspecified damages, including compensation for medical costs and loss of future earnings.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

— Bulletin wire reports

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.