Denver's Carter Savoie (8) celebrates his winning goal with Bobby Brink (24) and Cole Guttman (19) in overtime during an NCAA men's Frozen Four semifinal against Michigan Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Boston. The Pioneers beat the Wolverines 3-2 in overtime.
Denver's Carter Savoie (8) gathers the puck for the winning goal on Michigan's Erik Portillo (1) in overtime during an NCAA men's Frozen Four semifinal Thursday in Boston. The Pioneers won 3-2.
Michael Dwyer/AP
Michael Dwyer/AP
Michigan's Jimmy Lambert (23) scores on Denver's Magnus Chrona (30) during the second period of an NCAA men's Frozen Four semifinal Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Boston.
No. 4 seed Denver upends top-seeded Michigan in men’s Frozen Four — Carter Savoie scored with 14:53 gone in overtime, converting on his own rebound to lead Denver past Michigan 3-2 in the Frozen Four semifinal on Thursday night and into the NCAA championship game. The Pioneers will play for the title Saturday night against the winner of the late semifinal between Minnesota and Minnesota State. It would be Denver’s ninth hockey championship, tying Michigan for the most in NCAA history. Magnus Chrona made 19 saves for the Pioneers, who twice went ahead in regulation, on goals from Brett Stapley and Cameron Wright. But both times Michigan tied it — on goals from Jimmy Lambert and Thomas Bordeleau. Wolverines goalie Erik Portillo made 30 saves.
BASEBALL
Angels sued by family of boy whose skull was fractured by a ball 3 years ago at Angel Stadium — The family of a boy whose skull was fractured by a baseball at Angel Stadium three years ago has sued the Angels, claiming the team was negligent by not protecting fans as players warmed up before a game. Bryson Galaz, then 6 years old, had scampered to the front of the field-level box seats down the third-base line where fans gathered to pursue autographs and photos with players. According to the suit, a ball thrown wildly by pitcher Keynan Middleton struck Bryson in the left side of the head. “For three days, we didn’t know if my son was going to live or die,” Bryson’s mother, Beatriz Galaz, said in a statement. “We were relieved that he survived, but since that day he has struggled in school. He’s simply not the same.” The suit seeks unspecified damages, including compensation for medical costs and loss of future earnings.
Business
