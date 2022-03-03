FOOTBALL
NFL drops COVID-19 protocols — The NFL has suspended all aspects of its COVID-19 protocols, citing recent trends showing that the spread of the coronavirus is declining. In an agreement with the players’ association, the league sent a memo to the 32 teams Thursday in which it mentioned “encouraging trends regarding the prevalence and severity of COVID-19, the evolving guidance from the CDC, changes to state law and the counsel of our respective experts” as reasons for the move. Should the NFL find reasons to reimpose any aspects of the protocols, it will do so in conjunction with the NFL Players Association. Teams are required to remain in compliance with state and local laws. Regardless of vaccination status, players and staff no longer must wear face coverings at team facilities, though each club can require it individually. The league eliminated mandatory testing of all players and staff. Testing will occur only when clinically indicated or at the direction of a team physician. The league is encouraging everyone to continue monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19 on a daily basis before entering the team facility. Any individual who tests positive must isolate for five days after the positive test.
TENNIS
No. 1 women’s player Barty pulls out of 2 tournaments — Ash Barty, the world’s top-ranked female tennis player, pulled out of Indian Wells and the Miami Open on Thursday citing a need for ongoing recovery after winning the Australian Open. Indian Wells begins next week, and had she played it would have been Barty’s first appearance there since 2019. The Miami Open, where Barty is the two-time defending champion, begins March 21. “Unfortunately, my body has not recovered the way I’d hoped after the Australian Open ,” Barty said. Her withdrawal means that Indian Wells will be without both players who made the women’s final at the season’s first major. Danielle Collins, the top-ranked American in the women’s rankings at No. 11, cited ongoing injuries in her decision to not play there.
GOLF
McIlroy jumps out to 2-shot lead at Arnold Palmer Invitational — Rory McIlroy opened with a 7-under 65 on Thursday and had reason to expect a score like this at Bay Hill. Good starts have not been a problem for McIlroy at the Arnold Palmer Invitational the last two years. Now it’s about keeping them going to the finish line. With three birdies and a 40-foot eagle on the par 5s, McIlroy had his lowest start at Bay Hill and a two-shot lead over Billy Horschel, Beau Hossler and J.J. Spaun. Adam Scott, Graeme McDowell and Ian Poulter, who dressed in Ukrainian colors, were in the group three shots behind at 68. McIlroy won at Bay Hill in 2018 .
