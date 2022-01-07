Seahawks LB Wagner ruled out of finale vs. Cardinals — The Seattle Seahawks will be without middle linebacker Bobby Wagner when they face Arizona in the regular season finale Sunday. Wagner was ruled out Friday due to a sprained knee suffered last week against Detroit. Wagner was injured on the first defensive play of the game for Seattle, but said earlier this week that he was hoping to get back in time to play against the Cardinals. Coach Pete Carroll said Wagner still had swelling in the knee and wasn’t able to practice this week. Cody Barton is expected to start in Wagner’s place. Wagner had started 62 straight games and has missed only two regular season games since the start of the 2015 season, starting all 110 games played during that time. Wagner entered this week second in the league in tackles with a career-high 170. There’s a chance he could be passed for the team lead by Jordyn Brooks, who ranks third in the NFL with 165. Wagner also had one sack and one interception this season.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Hello Bend! Central Oregon Reinvented - 1950-2000: A Pictorial History
Just released - Limited supply
This 168 page, heirloom-quality book from The Bulletin captures Central Oregon history through hundreds of stunning photos selected from the archives of the Deschutes County Historical Society, The Bulletin and our readers.
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for our newsletters
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.