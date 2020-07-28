BASKETBALL
Lakers' Anthony Davis' status unclear after poked in the eye — Re-opening night is fast approaching, and Anthony Davis’ status is uncertain. Davis, who left the Los Angeles Lakers’ second scrimmage after getting poked in the eye and didn’t play in the team’s exhibition finale at Walt Disney World, didn’t practice on Tuesday. The All-Star forward still being officially listed as day-to-day. The Lakers play the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night, when the NBA season resumes with the start of seeding games. The Lakers-Clippers matchup is the second game of a re-opening night doubleheader, preceded by New Orleans facing Utah. Davis isn’t the only big name waiting for word on his Thursday availability. New Orleans rookie Zion Williamson is back with the team and out of quarantine following an extended absence from the NBA’s bubble to deal with a family matter — but it remains unclear if he’ll see time against the Jazz.
Pippen downplays rift with Jordan in wake of 'Last Dance' — Scottie Pippen says he’s talked with Michael Jordan since “The Last Dance” documentary aired in the spring and downplayed any rift between the retired Chicago Bulls stars. “Why would I be offended by anything that happened 30 years ago?” Pippen said. Jordan widely praised Pippen in the documentary that chronicled the Bulls’ dynasty in the 1990s as the best teammate he ever had — both players were elected to the Hall of Fame. But Jordan called out Pippen in the second episode for making a “selfish” decision to delay offseason surgery on a ruptured tendon in his ankle until after the start of the 1997-98 season. Jordan said in the documentary he didn’t understand Pippen’s decision. There were reports that Pippen was unhappy with his portrayal in the documentary, but he said Tuesday, “I wasn’t upset about it.” The documentary also included Pippen’s refusal to enter Game 3 of the 1994 Eastern Conference semifinals in the final seconds. “It didn’t bother me at all,” Pippen said. “It was an opportunity for our younger generation that hadn’t seen or knew anything about basketball in the ’90s.”
FOOTBALL
49ers WR Deebo Samuel placed on non-football injury list — The San Francisco 49ers placed starting receiver Deebo Samuel on the non-football injury list after foot surgery and said he might miss the start of the season. Samuel suffered a fracture in his left foot last month during informal workouts with teammates in Tennessee and the timeline for his return remains unknown. Samuel is being counted on to be a key part of the offense for the defending NFC champion 49ers. San Francisco lost receiver Emmanuel Sanders in free agency and was hoping Samuel could help fill that role in his second season in the NFL following a promising debut season after being picked in the second round out of South Carolina.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC: Nurmagomedov agrees to return Oct. 24 against Gaethje — Undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has agreed to face interim champ Justin Gaethje on Oct. 24. UFC President Dana White announced Nurmagomedov's return to mixed martial arts Tuesday. Nurmagomedov (28-0) holds the longest active unbeaten streak in MMA, and he became the UFC's lightweight champion in April 2018 by defeating Al Iaquinta for the vacant belt. He has defended his title just twice, but he defeated interim lightweight champ Dustin Poirier by submission last September in his most recent fight. Nurmagomedov became one of MMA’s biggest stars at UFC 229 in October 2018 with his fourth-round stoppage of Conor McGregor and his subsequent leap over the cage and into the stands to fight members of McGregor’s entourage for their perceived disrespect. Although the UFC’s pay-per-view sales figures are private, UFC 229 is widely thought to be the most-bought event in MMA history.
