BASKETBALL
2 Duke basketball players face DWI-related charges — Two Duke basketball players — coach Mike Krzyzewski’s grandson and a top NBA prospect — were arrested over the weekend on charges related to impaired driving, according to court records. Michael Savarino, Krzyzewski’s grandson, was pulled over for a stop sign violation in rural Orange County just after 1 a.m. Sunday, said Sgt. Chris Knox, a North Carolina State Highway Patrol spokesman. The 20-year-old junior was driving teammate Paolo Banchero’s Jeep and admitted that he had consumed “several shots,” according to court records. A test showed Savarino had a blood alcohol content of 0.08, the level at which a driver is considered impaired, and he was charged with driving while impaired and driving after consuming under the age of 21. He was released under a written promise to appear in court on Dec. 9, and his license was temporarily revoked. Banchero, who was riding in the back seat, was charged with aiding and abetting impaired driving and was released.
FOOTBALL
Hokies AD: Fuente ‘wanted to move on’ now, not be in limbo — Virginia Tech’s Justin Fuente could see the writing on the wall so the Hokies football coach decided he would rather leave the program now rather than wait and be told to pack his bags. Virginia Tech announced Tuesday that Fuente is out, effective immediately. Discussions about Fuente’s future picked up last Wednesday when Hokies athletic director Whit Babcock informed Fuente in a weekly meeting that his return for another season was far from certain. Instead of remaining in limbo, Fuente “wanted to move on,” the AD said during a news conference Tuesday. The Hokies named defensive line coach and Hokies alum J.C. Price as the interim coach for the last two regular season games.
OLYMPIC SPORTS
IOC gives sports new advice on transgender athlete rules — Aiming to help sports write eligibility rules for transgender athletes, the IOC published advice Tuesday shifting the focus from individual testosterone levels and calling for evidence to prove when a performance advantage existed. No athlete should be excluded from competing based on an “unverified, alleged or perceived unfair competitive advantage due to their sex variations, physical appearance and/or transgender status,” the International Olympic Committee said. The six-page document follows years of consultation with medical and human rights experts and, since 2019, athletes directly affected to help draft guidelines promoting fairness and inclusion.
