BASKETBALL
Wife of WNBA's Griner tells AP scheduled call never happened — WNBA star Brittney Griner tried to call her wife nearly a dozen times through the American embassy in Russia on the couple’s fourth anniversary Saturday, but they never connected since the phone line at the embassy was not staffed, Cherelle Griner said Monday. The couple has not spoken by phone in the four months since Griner's arrest in Russia on drug-related charges. That was to have changed Saturday, when a long-awaited call was to have finally taken place. But the day came and went without any contact, leaving an anguished Cherelle Griner to wonder what went wrong and to suspect at least initially that Russian authorities had thwarted the call. On Monday, she said she learned from her wife's lawyers that Brittney Griner had actually tried to call 11 times over a period of several hours, dialing a number she'd been given at the U.S. embassy in Moscow, which the couple had been told would then patch the call through to Cherelle Griner in Phoenix. But each time, the call went unanswered because the desk at the embassy where the phone rang was apparently unstaffed on Saturday. The State Department said Monday that “we deeply regret that Brittney Griner was unable to speak with her wife because of a logistical error.” The department reiterated that it has no higher priority than the safety of Americans overseas and that it remains in regular contact with families of hostages and wrongful detainees.
Champion Warriors celebrate fourth title in eight seasons — From the moment all those months ago that Klay Thompson uttered “championship or bust” with his team off to an 18-2 start, the Golden State Warriors seemed set to make good on his lofty proclamation. It took Thompson getting healthy at last, then Draymond Green and Stephen Curry overcoming their own injuries down the stretch, and a cast of youngsters shining on the big playoff stage for the Warriors to win again. Coach Steve Kerr and his champion Warriors celebrated with a victory parade through San Francisco on Monday as thousands packed the streets on a warm June day and blue and gold confetti fell — with all those new faces taking part this time, too. Players jumped off their respective rides to mingle with fans, Porter and Thompson dancing and Andrew Wiggins spraying fans with champagne. Curry sported his three previous championship rings on a necklace. “I had to bring the jewelry back out. I don't look at it during the year," Curry told NBC Sports Bay Area. Golden State captured the franchise's fourth championship in eight years Thursday night by beating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in the clinching Game 6.
BASEBALL
Sergio Romo cut by Mariners as Ken Giles joins bullpen — Relievers Sergio Romo and and Roenis Elías were cut Monday by the struggling Seattle Mariners to make room for reliever Ken Giles and infielder Kevin Padlo. Romo and Elías were designated for assignment, Giles was activated from the 60-day injured list and Padlo was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma. Seattle has lost seven of its last nine games and is fourth in the AL West at 29-39, 13 games behind first-place Houston. Romo, a 39-year-old right-hander known for his long beard, had an 8.16 ERA in 17 relief appearances and spent a month on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation. He allowed home runs to the Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout on Thursday and to the Angels' Jared Walsh on Saturday. An All-Star in 2013 and a three-time World Series champion with San Francisco, Romo has 137 saves in 15 major league seasons, going 42-35 with a 3.20 ERA in 810 relief appearances and five starts. He has pitched for San Francisco (2008-16), the Los Angeles Dodgers (2017), Tampa Bay (2017-18), Miami (2018), Minnesota (2019-20) and Oakland (2021).
—Bulletin wire reports
