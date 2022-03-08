Oregon moves up in polls entering home opener — Oregon softball moved up in the polls following a 5-0 trip to North Carolina. The Ducks (16-3) are No. 11 with 470 points in the NFCA poll and No. 14 with 305 points in the USA Softball poll after beating UNC-Greensboro, Penn State, North Carolina and UConn twice last weekend. That’s up from No. 12 with 449 points and No. 15 with 293 points, respectively, last week. Oregon plays its home opener against Portland State at 4 p.m. Friday at Jane Sanders Stadium.
Kraken sign F Jared McCann to 5-year contract extension — The Seattle Kraken have made it clear they see forward Jared McCann as a key part of their core moving forward. The Kraken signed McCann to a five-year, $25 million contract extension Tuesday, locking up a young player who has emerged during the expansion team’s first season. McCann is Seattle’s leading scorer with 33 points despite missing eight games. He was slated to be a restricted free agent going into next season, but the extension will keep McCann locked in with the Kraken through the 2026-27 season. McCann, 25, has already set a career-high with 21 goals. His previous high came in the 2018-19 season when he scored 19 goals while splitting the season between Florida and Pittsburgh. McCann has played primarily on Seattle’s top line and is one of only five Kraken players to have reached double figures in goals.
