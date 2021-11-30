BASKETBALL
Celtics' Freedom calls becoming U.S. citizen 'unforgettable' — Enes Freedom will now be linked forever to a word he says he fought for his entire life. The Boston Celtics center changed his name from Enes Kanter to Enes Kanter Freedom in celebration of him officially becoming a United States citizen on Monday. He said Tuesday that taking the citizenship oath was “maybe the most unforgettable moment that I had in my life.” Kanter, 29, is a native of Turkey who has been an outspoken critic of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the Turkish government. The 2011 first-round draft pick has also taken to social media to support Tibetan independence and criticize Chinese treatment of the Uyghur people. During games, he has worn shoes decorated to say “Free Tibet” and argued for a boycott of the 2022 Beijing Olympics. He first got a U.S. green card while he was with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2015. He has been trying to become a citizen ever since.
BASEBALL
Tigers, Báez agree to $140 million, 6-year deal — Javier Báez is taking his high motor to Motor City. Báez has agreed to a $140 million, six-year contract with Detroit, giving the Tigers a dynamic bat for the middle of their order. Báez, who turns 29 on Wednesday, hit .265 with 31 homers and 87 RBIs in 138 games with the Cubs and Mets this season. The move likely puts Báez back at shortstop after he finished the year at second base while playing alongside good friend Francisco Lindor in New York. The contract is pending a physical, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation who spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday. Báez and Detroit reached an agreement right before what likely will be Major League Baseball’s first work stoppage since 1995. The five-year collective bargaining agreement expires at 11:59 p.m. EST Wednesday, and owners are expected to lock out the players if the sides can't reach a new labor deal in time.
VOLLEYBALL
Oregon's Nuneviller, Bacon named to Pac-12 first team volleyball team — Oregon's Brooke Nuneviller and Karson Bacon were named to the Pac-12 Conference first team all-conference volleyball team announced Monday. Nuneviller was named to the conference first team, voted on by the coaches, for the second straight year while this is Bacon's first first-team honor. Nuneviller and Bacon have led the No. 19 Ducks to another NCAA Tournament berth where Oregon will face Kansas in Omaha, Nebraska, at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the first round. The Ducks are 22-8 and tied for fourth in the Pac-12 at 13-5.
—Bulletin wire reports
