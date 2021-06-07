BASKETBALL
Former Ducks star Ionescu joins Kevin Durant’s business venture — Sabrina Ionescu is already one of the biggest stars in sports and she’s only getting started. The Oregon Ducks legend announced last week a new career move, joining Thirty Five Ventures co-founder Kevin Durant’s business venture, Boardroom, with a new partnership with the organization and positioning her as an ambassador for the sports business media network. “Ionescu will provide an inside look at growing her own business portfolio off the court and her unique insights on brand partnerships like State Farm and Nike,” Boardroom said in a post on its website. “She’ll work with Boardroom on content, events, and editorial, including a collaboration with Thirty Five Ventures co-founder Kevin Durant.” Ionescu will also become a strategic partner to Thirty Five Ventures, “giving her visibility and access to venture capital partners and key stakeholders in the organization’s network while further growing her personal portfolio.”
Former Michigan State basketball star charged with murder — A former captain of the Michigan State University basketball team was charged with murder Monday in the fatal shooting of a man in Detroit, authorities said. Keith Appling, 29, is accused of killing Clyde Edmonds, 66, on May 22. “It is alleged that Appling had an argument with Mr. Edmonds over a handgun, and he fatally shot the victim multiple times before he fled the scene,” the Wayne County prosecutor's office said. Appling's mother and the victim's wife are cousins. Appling has been in custody since his arrest on May 24. Separately, he is charged with assault in Jackson for an incident on May 2. It wasn't immediately known if he has a lawyer who could comment. Appling, a prep star at Detroit Pershing, played for Michigan State from 2010 to 2014. He also played basketball overseas and had two brief contracts with the NBA’s Orlando Magic.
KAYAKING
Hawaii-bound kayaker rescued by Coast Guard off California — A kayaker hoping to paddle solo from California to Hawaii was rescued six days after he set out by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter amid rough seas and high winds. Cyril Derreumaux endured several problems with his 23-foot (7-meter) kayak, but when he lost his sea anchor he said he knew he had to cut his adventure short. After consulting with his land crew, Derreumaux phoned the Coast Guard for a rescue Saturday night about 70 miles (113 km) west of Santa Cruz. A diver was lowered from a helicopter into the water and helped hoist Derreumaux up. In addition to losing the anchor, the kayak's anchor lines had become entangled in the rudder, the GPS wasn’t functioning properly and Derreumaux was seasick while pummeled with 12-foot 3.6-meter) waves. Derreumaux set out May 31 from Sausalito, California, and expected the Pacific voyage to take about 70 days. He prepared for the trip for three years.
BOXING
Chad Johnson survives knockdown in boxing debut vs. Maxwell — Chad Johnson was put on the ground, but survived all four rounds and made it to the end of his exhibition boxing debut on Sunday night. The former NFL and Oregon State star faced professional fighter Brian Maxwell in a cruiserweight matchup at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami that was featured leading up to the pay-per-view event of Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. The fight didn’t include judges, nor was a winner declared. Johnson, 43, was smiling early on, but the matchup picked up steam and got more intense as it wore on. In the fourth round, Maxwell got Johnson with a clean knockdown courtesy of his right hand. The six-time Pro Bowler was still able to maintain a solid jab throughout the fight while showing off his fast feet that made him a star on the football field. He was a bit fatigued after the knockdown, but held up enough to the final bell and avoided any further major hits.
WATER POLO
Water polo players get $14 million in sex abuse settlement — A dozen female water polo players who accused their coach of sexual abuse will split nearly $14 million after settling a lawsuit against USA Water Polo and a California club. The athletes alleged that International Water Polo Club and the national governing body for the sport failed to protect them from abuse by coach Bahram Hojreh from 2012 to 2017. The $13.85 settlement with USA Water Polo and International Water Polo Club was filed Friday in Orange County Superior Court. It is being paid by the insurer for both organizations. “We have heard the plaintiffs’ testimony, and their allegations are heartbreaking,” Christopher Ramsey, CEO of USA Water Polo, said in a statement. “We hope that this allows them to begin a new chapter in their lives." The California Supreme Court ruled in April in a case involving aspiring taekwondo Olympians that sports governing organizations have a duty to protect athletes.
—Bulletin wire reports
