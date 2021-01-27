FOOTBALL
Seahawks cut ties with Wheeler after arrest — Former Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Chad Wheeler was charged with first-degree domestic violence assault on Wednesday following his arrest last weekend. Wheeler was additionally charged with domestic violence unlawful imprisonment and resisting arrest by Washington’s King County prosecutors. Wheeler is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 9. Prosecutors also asked a judge to require Wheeler be placed on electronic home detention, and wear an ankle monitoring device be equipped with GPS monitoring. The charging decision by prosecutors ended a whirlwind day that included Wheeler being waived by the Seahawks, according to the NFL’s official transactions wire after details emerged of the alleged assault and his arrest. “The Seahawks are saddened by the details emerging against Chad Wheeler and strongly condemn this act of domestic violence. Our thoughts and support are with the victim. Chad is a free agent and no longer with the team,” the Seahawks said in a statement. Wheeler joined the Seahawks in 2019 and appeared in five games this season. His contract with the team was set to expire with the start of the new league year in March. Wheeler was arrested by police in the Seattle suburb of Kent, Washington, and booked into the King County Jail early Saturday for investigation of felony domestic violence. He had an initial court appearance Monday and was released from jail Tuesday after posting $400,000 bond.
Oregon State safety David Morris medically retires — Oregon State’s David Morris, a junior safety who delivered significant results when healthy, has left the program after medically retiring. An OSU official confirmed the news. Morris, who started seven games and made 75 tackles as a freshman in 2017, played just one game this past season. Morris, a graduate of Oregon’s Sherwood High, was an immediate hit at Oregon State but has spent as much time on the sideline as the field during a four-year career because of injuries. Morris missed most of the 2018 season with multiple foot injuries. In 2019, Morris played in 10 games, but started only six because of a problematic hamstring. This past season, Morris played in the opener against Washington State, then went to the sideline for the remaining six games because of injuries and COVID-19 protocol. Over four years, Morris played 24 games, starting 14. He made 120 tackles, had one interception and forced two fumbles.
Texans hire Ravens assistant David Culley as coach — The Houston Texans have hired Baltimore Ravens assistant David Culley to be their next head coach. The move was first reported by the Houston Chronicle and confirmed by ESPN. The 65-year-old Culley has been with Baltimore for the past two seasons and has been an NFL coach for 27 seasons. While with the Ravens, Culley served as the team’s assistant head coach, wide receivers coach, and passing game coordinator. The Ravens finished the 2020 season ranked last in the NFL in passing. Culley has never been an offensive coordinator at the NFL level.
BASKETBALL
Longtime L.A. Spark Candance Parker to play for Chicago Sky — Former WNBA MVP Candace Parker has decided to play for the Chicago Sky. Parker, who has played her entire 13-year career with the Los Angeles Sparks, is an unrestricted free agent and can’t officially sign with Chicago until Monday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because no official announcement is allowed until Feb. 1. The 34-year-old Parker, who is from the Chicago area, was the No. 1 pick in 2008 by the Sparks. She would be able to finish her career playing in front of her family. Parker played in all 22 of the Sparks’ games this past season and was the league’s defensive player of the year. She finished third in the the WNBA MVP voting. Parker won the league’s MVP in 2008 — when she was also Rookie of the Year and 2013. She won a title with Los Angeles.
