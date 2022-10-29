BASKETBALL
Blazers' Hart enters concussion protocol
Portland Trail Blazers forward Josh Hart has entered the NBA’s concussion protocols after falling and hitting the back of his head on the court during the team’s win Friday night over Houston at the Moda Center in Portland.
The play occurred in the second quarter. Hart drove to the basket, was fouled and fell backwards onto the court and hit his head. He remained in the game.
Hart must now go through the NBA’s return-to-participation process, which can begin no sooner than 24 hours following an injury. The process includes a series of steps designed to ensure that the player exhibits symptom-free behavior before resuming full basketball activities.
There is no timeframe to complete the process.
Nets owner condemns Irving over anti-Semitic film
Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai condemned his star point guard, Kyrie Irving, for a tweet that shared an anti-Semitic film.
Tsai released a statement Friday night on Twitter.
“I’m disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-semitic disinformation,” Tsai tweeted. “I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion.”
Irving shared a movie called “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America.” According to Rolling Stone, “The video is based on a venomously anti-Semitic book which asserts that “many famous high-ranking Jews” have “admitted” to “worship[ing] Satan or Lucifer.”
The 30-year-old point guard is no stranger to controversy. Irving posted a clip on Twitter in September of Alex Jones promoting conspiracy theories and sat out a majority of the Nets’ home games last season due to reluctance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Nets organization also released a statement condemning Irving’s latest tweet.
“The Brooklyn Nets strongly condemn and have no tolerance for the promotion of any form of hate speech,” the team said Friday. “We believe that in these situations, our first action must be open, honest dialogue. We thank those, including the ADL (Anti-Defamation League), who have been supportive during this time.”
Irving has not addressed his decision to share the film.
MOTOR SPORTS
Ty Gibbs claims controversial Xfinity Series victory
Ty Gibbs wrecked teammate Brandon Jones out of the lead in the third overtime of Saturday's Xfinity Series in a controversial victory that had the Martinsville Speedway crowd booing Gibbs.
When the 20-year-old grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs went to victory lane, fans chanted “thank you, Grandpa,” to spoil the celebration at the track in Ridgeway, Virginia.
The victory moved Gibbs into next week's Xfinity Series championship finale, where he will race against three Chevrolet drivers from JR Motorsports. Had Gibbs stayed in second behind Jones, the victory for Jones would have put two Toyotas from JGR in the championship finale.
Instead, Jones failed to qualify and Justin Allgaier took the fourth spot to join his teammates Josh Berry and Noah Gragson in next Saturday's winner-take-all finale.
Drivers were immediately critical of Gibbs, who is expected to be promoted into Kyle Busch's No. 18 Cup Series car next season.
Sheldon Creed finished second, and Riley Herbst was third.
— Bulletin wire reports
