FOOTBALL
LB Fred Warner agrees to mega extension with 49ers — The San Francisco 49ers agreed on a five-year contract extension with Fred Warner that makes him the highest-paid off-ball linebacker in the NFL. A person familiar with the deal said Wednesday that the extension that runs through 2026 is worth about $95 million with $40.5 million in guarantees. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hadn't announced the deal yet. ESPN first reported the deal. The deal tops the $18 million a year average for Seattle's Bobby Wagner, which had been the top at the position. Locking up Warner with a long-term deal was one of the key tasks for San Francisco before the start of training camp next week. This contract comes on the heels of the $75 million, five-year contract extension that star tight end George Kittle got last summer .
Washington State coach won't attend Pac-12 media day — Washington State coach Nick Rolovich said he will not participate on site at next week’s Pac-12 media day in Los Angeles after choosing not to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. “As the Pac-12 Conference has required that all in-person participants at next week’s Pac-12 football media day be fully vaccinated I will participate remotely ,” Rolovich wrote in a statement posted Wednesday on Twitter. “I have elected not to receive a COVID-19 vaccine for reasons which will remain private.” Rolovich is about to begin his second season as the head coach at Washington State after spending the previous four seasons at Hawaii. Washington State has said all students engaging in activities on campus for the 2021-22 academic year must provide proof of vaccination with exemptions for medical, religious or personal reasons.
Big 12's Texas, Oklahoma reportedly reach out to SEC — Big 12 powers Texas and Oklahoma have reached out the Southeastern Conference about potentially joining the league, the Houston Chronicle reported Wednesday, citing a source it did not identify. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey declined to comment on the report from the newspaper, which cited a “high-ranking official with knowledge of the situation” and said an announcement could come in the next couple of weeks. Adding two members would give the powerhouse SEC 16 teams, the largest in major college football. Asked at his league's football media days if the SEC has had any discussions with Texas or Oklahoma, Sankey said only: “I’m talking about the 2021 season.” Neither Oklahoma nor Texas would confirm any discussions about a potential move to the SEC.
College coaching icon Bobby Bowden, 91, diagnosed with terminal illness — Hall of Fame college football coach Bobby Bowden announced Wednesday he has been diagnosed with a terminal medical condition. “I’ve always tried to serve God’s purpose for my life, on and off the field, and I am prepared for what is to come,” Bowden said in a statement . The 91-year-old Bowden was hospitalized last October after he tested positive for COVID-19. The positive test came a few days after returning to his Tallahassee home from a lengthy hospital stay for an infection in his leg. He did not disclose his condition in his statement. During his 34 years coaching Florida State, Bowden amassed a 315-98-4 record and built the Seminoles into a national power, winning 12 Atlantic Coast Conference championships and national titles in 1993 and 1999.
— Bulletin wire reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.