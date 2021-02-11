GOLF
Cantlay grabs early lead at Pebble Beach — Patrick Cantlay looked just as good Thursday at Pebble Beach as the last round he played 18 days ago. Jordan Spieth looked as good as his last tournament, too. Coming off a 61 in the California desert followed by at two-week break, Cantlay opened with seven birdies in eight holes and closed with two straight birdies for a 10-under 62. That tied the course record at Pebble Beach last matched 24 years ago by David Duval, and it gave Cantlay a two-shot lead in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Henrik Norlander and 19-year-old Akshay Bhatia were at 64. Bhatia hit all 18 of the small greens at Pebble Beach, the first player to do that at Pebble since Ryan Palmer in 2008. Spieth moved another round closer to some kind of a groove. He tied for fourth last week in the Phoenix Open. He holed out a wedge on the 10th hole for eagle and finished with three birdies over his last five holes for a 65.
BASKETBALL
Lillard, Anthony garnering All-Star votes — Damian Lillard and Carmelo Anthony maintained their place among the top 10 vote-getters at their positions in the second batch of returns for NBA All-Star fan voting. Lillard has received 2,095,157 votes, third-most among guards, and Anthony has received 346,812 votes, 10th-most among frontcourt players. With six days left for fans to vote, the only guards ahead of Lillard are Golden State’s Stephen Curry (4,033,050) and Dallas’ Luka Doncic (2,484,552). Los Angeles Lakers’ forward LeBron James leads all vote-getters with 4,369,533 votes. All-Star starters will be determined based on votes by fans, media and NBA players on a weighted scale, with fan ballots accounting for 50% of the vote. Player and media ballots will each account for 25%. Lillard, a five-time All-Star, ranks third in the NBA in scoring, averaging 29.4 points per game, and ninth in assists, averaging 7.1 per game. Anthony, a 10-time All-Star, is averaging 12.5 points and 3.5 rebounds. Fans can vote through Feb. 16.
SKIING
Shiffrin claims women’s super-G bronze behind Swiss skiers; Kriechmayr tops men’s field — Lara Gut-Behrami dashed to gold ahead of Swiss teammate Corinne Suter in a race that saw Mikaela Shiffrin take bronze in the American’s first speed race in more than a year. The trio was made to wait to get their awards until after the subsequent men’s super-G, which was won by Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria. Romed Baumann of Germany finished 0.07 seconds behind for silver, and France’s Alexis Pinturault was third, 0.38 behind. Both races took place without fans amid strict anti-coronavirus measures, which also prevented officials from handing over the medals and trophies. Gut-Behrami mastered the sun-bathed Olympia delle Tofane course to finally win the only medal missing from her storied career, which includes six medals from previous major events.
