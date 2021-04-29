BASKETBALL
Mikesell leaving UO women’s team for Ohio State — Taylor Mikesell is headed back to the Big Ten and to her home state. The former Oregon guard, who entered the transfer portal on Monday, announced she’s headed to Ohio State. The Massillon, Ohio, native averaged 9.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 24.9 minutes over 24 games with 20 starts this season for the Ducks. Mikesell, who came to UO from Maryland last summer, has two years of eligibility remaining. She was one of three guards to leave the Ducks this offseason, along with Taylor Chavez (Arizona) and Jaz Shelley (Nebraska), and all three ended up at other Power 5 programs.
GOLF
Bradley leads after 1st round at PGA Tour’s Valspar Championship — Keegan Bradley can’t recall having an easier time than he did Thursday at Innisbrook. He missed only one green. His longest par putt was just over 4 feet. It added to a 7-under 64 and another great start in the Valspar Championship. Bradley ran off four birdies over his last five holes and a two-shot lead on a day of low scoring not typically seen at this PGA Tour stop. Riviera winner Max Homa had eight birdies and was in a large group at 66 that included Emiliano Grillo and Ryan Moore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.