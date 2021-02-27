BASEBALL
Angels’ Pujols has not made decision on retirement — Albert Pujols woke up from a nap last Monday to find several hundred messages and missed calls on his phone. While he was sleeping, the Los Angeles Angels slugger’s wife, Deidre, had put up a complimentary Instagram post about her husband that was widely interpreted to mean Pujols had decided to retire after this season, his 21st in the majors. The 41-year-old slugger reiterated what he has been saying for months: He hasn’t decided whether he will continue playing after the conclusion of his 10-year, $240 million contract with the Angels this fall, and he won’t make or announce a decision until after the season.
BOXING
Alvarez demolishes Yildirim in 3 rounds — Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (55-1-2) made quick work of mandatory challenger Avni Yildirim (21-3) on Saturday night at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, for the WBC, WBA super middleweight titles. Yildirim’s corner stopped the fight before the start of the fourth round.
WORLD CUP SKIING
Gut-Behrami claims 2nd women’s downhill victory in as many days; Bend’s Ross did not finish — Lara Gut-Behrami won her second World Cup downhill in two days at Val di Fassa on Saturday to maintain her chance of winning the discipline title this season. Gut-Behrami led Corinne Suter, the downhill world champion, by 0.32 seconds for a Swiss 1-2 finish. Kira Weidle of Germany finished 0.68 behind in third. Bend’s Laurenne Ross registered a DNF.
Zubcic takes men’s GS Bulgaria — Filip Zubcic won the first men’s World Cup race after the skiing world championships Saturday to give new impetus to the battle for the seasonlong giant slalom title. The Croatian skier overtook first-run leader Mathieu Faivre to win by 0.40 seconds. Unheralded Stefan Brennsteiner was 0.93 behind in third for the Austrian’s first career podium.
