Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic passes the ball while setting a screen during a season-opening game against the Utah Jazz in Portland on Dec. 23. Nurkic, who missed most of the 2020 season due to a broken leg he suffered in March 2019, fractured his right wrist on Thursday night in the Blazers' 111-87 loss to the Indiana Pacers. The Blazers big man will have surgery to repair the injury and could miss at least eight weeks.