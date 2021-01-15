Trail Blazers basketball vs Utah - Jusuf Nurkic

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic passes the ball while setting a screen during a season-opening game against the Utah Jazz in Portland on Dec. 23. Nurkic, who missed most of the 2020 season due to a broken leg he suffered in March 2019, fractured his right wrist on Thursday night in the Blazers' 111-87 loss to the Indiana Pacers. The Blazers big man will have surgery to repair the injury and could miss at least eight weeks.

 Sean Meagher/The Oregonian file

Blazers’ Nurkic sustains wrist injury in loss to Pacers Thursday night — Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic will undergo surgery to repair his fractured right wrist and could miss at least eight weeks, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic. Nurkic fractured his wrist in the third quarter of the Blazers 111-87 loss at home to Indiana Wednesday night. The injury occurred when Nurkic swiped at the basketball while Indiana guard Malcolm Brogdon drove to the basket. The injury is another blow to Nurkic, who missed most of last season recovering from a broken leg he suffered in March of 2019. Portland will likely turn to Enes Kanter to start in place of Nurkic. Harry Giles III becomes the backup center.

— Bulletin wire report

