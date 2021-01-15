BASKETBALL
Blazers’ Nurkic sustains wrist injury in loss to Pacers Thursday night — Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic will undergo surgery to repair his fractured right wrist and could miss at least eight weeks, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic. Nurkic fractured his wrist in the third quarter of the Blazers 111-87 loss at home to Indiana Wednesday night. The injury occurred when Nurkic swiped at the basketball while Indiana guard Malcolm Brogdon drove to the basket. The injury is another blow to Nurkic, who missed most of last season recovering from a broken leg he suffered in March of 2019. Portland will likely turn to Enes Kanter to start in place of Nurkic. Harry Giles III becomes the backup center.
