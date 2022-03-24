North Macedonia players celebrate as Italy players reacts after their team's elimination at the end of the World Cup qualifying playoff match at Renzo Barbera stadium, in Palermo, Italy, Thursday, March 24, 2022. North Macedonia won 1-0, eliminating Italy from World Cup qualification.
Italy's Jorginho cries after his team got eliminated in the World Cup qualifying playoff match against North Macedonia at Renzo Barbera stadium, in Palermo, Italy, Thursday, March 24, 2022. North Macedonia won 1-0.
Italy's Domenico Berardi knees after missing a scoring chance during the World Cup qualifying playoff match against North Macedonia at Renzo Barbera stadium, in Palermo, Italy, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Italy lost the game, meaning it will not make the upcoming World Cup for the second straight time.
Sergio Garcia points after his tee shot on the sixth hole in the second round of the Dell Technologies Match Play Championship Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Austin, Texas.
Takumi Kanaya waves after his tee shot on the first hole in the second round of the Dell Technologies Match Play Championship Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Austin, Texas.
5 players rally on back 9 at Match Play — The format is fickle enough even before that notorious Texas wind arrived. Kevin Kisner, Mackenzie Hughes and even Sergio Garcia showed how quickly fortunes can change Thursday in the Dell Technologies Match Play. Kisner added to his record of most matches won since the move to Austin Country Club in 2016 when he poured in three birdies over the last four holes and rallied from 2 down on the back nine to beat Luke List on the final hole. Hughes was in a similar predicament against Max Homa, until he won four straight holes along the back — twice helped by Homa mistakes — and held on for a 2-up win to keep his hopes alive of advancing to the weekend. They were among five players who trailed by at least 2 holes on the back nine and rallied to win, joining Lucas Herbert over Xander Schauffele, Takumi Kanaya over Tony Finau and Min Woo Lee over Thomas Pieters.
SOCCER
Italy to miss 2nd straight World Cup after shock loss to North Macedonia — European champion Italy will miss the World Cup. Again. The unthinkable happened in Palermo on Thursday as the Azzurri were beaten 1-0 by North Macedonia following a last-gasp goal by Aleksandar Trajkovski in their playoff semifinal. Italy had 32 shots on goal, compared to just four for its opponent. But it was Trajkovski’s effort from outside the area as defenders closed in around him that made the difference. Just like five years ago, at the final whistle the Italy players fell to the ground in disbelief and disappointment — with several of them in tears — as the opposition celebrated wildly. Italy also failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup after losing to Sweden in a two-legged playoff the previous November. Missing two straight World Cups is an unprecedented low point for the four-time champion, especially just months after winning Euro 2020.
