Aaron Donald is unlikely to return to the Los Angeles Rams' defense this season.
Donald will miss his fourth straight game with a high ankle sprain Sunday when the Rams (4-10) host the Denver Broncos.
Coach Sean McVay said Friday that his seven-time All-Pro lineman and three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year isn't expected to play in the final two meaningless games of the Rams' disastrous Super Bowl title defense.
Jets coach suspended for gambling
New York Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin has been suspended by the NFL for a minimum of one year for violating the league's gambling policy.
NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy on Friday confirmed the suspension, which Austin is appealing.
Austin's attorney and agent William P. Deni Jr. said in a statement that Austin did not gamble on football.
Per the NFL's gambling policy for personnel, wagering on sports — even if not NFL games — is a violation.
MLB
SF Giants add Conforto, Rogers to roster
The San Francisco Giants barely took 72 hours since their blockbuster deal with Carlos Correa fell apart to pivot to their two next-best options, reportedly reaching deals with free-agent outfielder Michael Conforto and reliever Taylor Rogers.
The agreements with Conforto, a former All-Star who missed all of last season following shoulder surgery in April, and Rogers come days after the Giants had “a difference of opinion” about Correa’s physical after reaching an agreement on a $350 million, 13-year deal and the star shortstop then pivoted to the New York Mets.
Conforto, whose deal is reportedly for $36 million over two years, rounds out the Giants’ outfield.
