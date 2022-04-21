FOOTBALL
Former Raiders QB Lamonica dies at 80 — Daryle Lamonica, the deep-throwing quarterback who won an AFL Player of the Year award and led the Raiders to their first Super Bowl appearance, has died. He was 80. The Fresno County Sherriff's Office said Lamonica passed away at his Fresno home on Thursday morning. The death is considered to be from natural causes. The Raiders acquired Lamonica in a trade from Buffalo in 1967 and he was immediately the perfect fit for the vertical offense owner Al Davis coveted for his franchise. Lamonica helped the Raiders to a 13-1 record his first season with the team. Lamonica's league-leading 30 TD passes led to his selection as a first-team All-Pro and AP AFL Player of the Year when he led the league with 30 touchdown passes. Lamonica then threw two TD passes in a win over Houston in the AFL title game to send the Raiders to their first Super Bowl, where they lost 33-14 to Green Bay. Lamonica capped his career with 19,154 yards passing and 164 TDs. The Raiders went 62-16-6 in Lamonica's starts for the best winning percentage for any starting QB in the Super Bowl era with at least 75 starts.
GOLF
Cantlay, Schauffele lead at Zurich Classic team event — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are a good team even when they’re playing for cash and not just a flag. Cantlay holed a 25-foot eagle putt early and chipped in from 40 feet for birdie late, while Schauffele contributed six birdies of his own, and their three straight birdies to close gave them a 13-under 59 in fourballs Thursday to lead the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. It set a tournament record since the Zurich Classic switched to team play in 2017, and the Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup partners were willing to claim a piece of golf’s magic number. They had a one-shot lead over the team of Matthew NeSmith and Taylor Moore.
BOXING
Mike Tyson punches ‘aggressive’ passenger who was ‘harassing him’ on a plane Wednesday night — Mike Tyson took his skills out of the ring Wednesday night when he repeatedly punched a passenger on a plane that was set to take off from San Francisco to Florida. The retired heavyweight boxer was filmed leaning over the back of his seat and attacking the man, leaving him bloodied, according to video obtained by TMZ. The passenger, seated in a row behind Tyson, asked for a selfie with the 55-year-old fighter, then kept talking, according to TMZ. Tyson, seemingly annoyed at the chatterbox, shut him up with his fists. A second video, filmed across the aisle, corroborates that story, as the passenger excitedly tries to talk to Tyson through the seats. Sources told TMZ that the passenger was “extremely intoxicated.” In a statement to the New York Daily News, Tyson’s reps said the “aggressive” passenger “began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat.”
