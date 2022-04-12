BASEBALL
Oregon ace pitcher Adam Maier out for the season — Oregon Ducks ace right-hander Adam Maier will miss the remainder of the season with an arm injury, but is expected to return in 2023. Maier opened the season as the Ducks’ Friday starter before an arm injury sidelined him in early March. But while his season ended prematurely, Maier won’t need Tommy John surgery. “We kind of knew that Adam probably wasn’t going to be pitching for us (again) this year,” Oregon coach Mark Wasikowski said. “To get the news that we did was good news. We’re excited he’ll be back with us for next season, which is a big positive.” Maier made three starts this season, finishing 1-1 with 19 strikeouts and a 4.02 ERA. A third-year sophomore, he likely will seek a medical redshirt, but also could be tempted to turn professional if he is selected in the June Major League Baseball draft.
FOOTBALL
Congress tells FTC Commanders may have broken financial laws — The U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform sent a letter to the Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday saying the Washington Commanders engaged in potentially unlawful financial conduct, and the NFL plans to look into the most serious allegations. The committee found evidence of deceptive business practice over the span of more than a decade, including withholding ticket revenue from visiting teams and refundable deposits from fans. In the letter obtained by The Associated Press, the committee outlined through the testimony of former employees and access to emails and documents a pattern of financial impropriety by owner Dan Snyder and team executives. At one point in 2016, the committee said the team retained up to $5 million from 2,000 season-ticket holders while also concealing shareable revenue from the league. An NFL spokesman said the league has engaged former Securities and Exchange Commission chair Mary Jo White “to review the most serious matters raised by the committee.” She chaired the SEC from 2013-17.
FIGURE SKATING
Stars on Ice returning to Portland, bringing best of the U.S. Figure Skating team — After a two-year pandemic hiatus, Stars on Ice is back. And it’s making a stop in Portland. The premier figure skating tour, which features a who’s who of United States figure skaters, will perform at the Veteran Memorial Coliseum on May 29. The event will bring the best of the U.S. Figure Skating team to Portland, just three months after it sparkled at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. The U.S. sent 16 figure skaters to Beijing — eight women and eight men — and medaled in three categories, winning gold in the men’s single competition, silver in the team event, and bronze in ice dance. All of the medal winners are performing on the Stars on Ice tour, which will feature both individual and ensemble routines. Nathan Chen, who won a gold medal in Beijing, will headline a field that includes recent U.S. medal winners Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue; Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier; Madison Chock and Evan Bates; Vincent Zhou; and Karen Chen.
