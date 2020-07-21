PREP SPORTS
Texas delays some high school football; Florida pushes ahead — Texas will play high school football this fall, but some of it will be delayed, attendance will be limited and masks will be required as the state fights a surge in new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths. The University Interscholastic League released its guidelines for Texas public high school fall sports Tuesday, pushing back the start of the football and volleyball seasons for the largest schools by one month into late September. High school sports across the country are in doubt across the country. Already this week California announced it would delay fall high school sports until spring even as Florida officials decided to press ahead with no changes to its July 27 start. In Oregon, the OSAA is expected to make an announcement on the state’s fall seasons by Friday.
MOTOR SPORTS
Indianapolis 500 attendance limited to 25% capacity — Attendance will be limited to 25% capacity for the Indianapolis 500 and spectators will be required to wear face coverings . Indianapolis Motor Speedway can hold approximately 350,000 fans , but officials said last month only 50% capacity would be admitted for the rescheduled Aug. 23 IndyCar race. The number was adjusted Tuesday. Among the precautions the speedway will take is reassigning seats for social distancing, distributing hand sanitizer and administering temperature checks at entry and limiting options from concession stands to mostly prepackaged foods to eliminate lines.
RUNNING
Running legend Jim Ryun to receive Medal of Freedom — President Donald Trump is awarding the nation’s highest civilian honor to Jim Ryun, a former Kansas congressman who was the first high school runner to clock a mile in under 4 minutes. Trump is scheduled to honor the three-time Olympian with the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House on Friday. Ryun entered the record books in 1964 at age 17 by becoming the first high school runner to break the 4-minute barrier in the mile with a time of 3 minutes, 59 seconds. Ryun, now 73, went on to compete in three Olympic Games, winning a silver medal in 1968 .
FOOTBALL
NFL planning to allow social justice decals on helmets — The NFL is planning to allow players to have decals on the back of their helmets bearing names or initials of victims of systemic racism and police violence. The initiative will be done leaguewide, with each team deciding who it will honor and how to display the names or initials. Unlike the NBA, which is allowing players to wear slogans on their jerseys, the NFL will stick to names and initials once a final agreement has been reached with the players’ association. The program will continue for the entire season.
BASKETBALL
Trail Blazers rookie Nassir Little in concussion protocol — Trail Blazers rookie Nassir Little is in concussion protocol following a fall during Monday’s practice in Orlando, Florida, coach Terry Stotts told reporters during a Zoom call Tuesday. Little did not practice today and his availability is in doubt for Thursday’s 40-minute scrimmage against Indiana. Little has not been much of a factor in his first season but he does offer an option at small forward, which has been thinned out by the absence of Trevor Ariza, who elected to spend time with his 12-year-old son during a one-month visitation window rather than join the team in Orlando.
— Bulletin wire reports
