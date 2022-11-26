MEN'S COLLEGE HOOPS
Ducks' Richardson ties career high despite loss Friday
The hits kept coming to Oregon, which fought to the end with more scholarship players out due to injury or fouling out than were left on the floor to take on the Herculean task of attempting to knock off No. 12 Michigan State.
Will Richardson tied a career high with 28 points, eight assists and five rebounds and played all 40 minutes for the Ducks in a 74-70 loss to the Spartans in a losers bracket semifinal of the Phil Knight Invitational on Friday night at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Richardson shot 10 of 21 from the field, including 4 of 10 from the 3-point line, and 4 of 5 from the foul line. The fifth-year senior scored 23 points in the second half to keep the Ducks in it to the final buzzer.
“Will did a tremendous job of leading our basketball team tonight,” Oregon coach Dana Altman. “I’ve been on him about his experience and getting guys through situations. Not just because he scored points but what he tried to do in the first half when he wasn’t scoring and I thought he did a lot for our team.
“(We) made some really stupid fouls. Didn’t give ourself a chance to finish the game. But the guys, they tried to compete.”
Kel’el Ware had 11 of his 17 points in the first half for Oregon (2-4), which was without guard Tyrone Williams due to a right ankle injury he suffered in Thursday night’s loss to UConn. UO, which entered the night with seven available scholarship players, lost center N’Faly Dante midway through the first half due to concussion protocol and Nate Bittle didn’t play the final 16:35 due to a foot injury. Then Quincy Guerrier (eight points) fouled out with 6:59 to go.
FOOTBALL
Nebraska hires Rhule as new coach
After six straight losing seasons and more than 20 years removed from its 1990s heyday, Nebraska is turning to Matt Rhule to rebuild its football program and make it competitive in the Big Ten Conference.
Rhule signed an eight-year contract to be the Cornhuskers' next coach and will be introduced Monday at a news conference, the school announced Saturday.
The 47-year-old Rhule quickly turned around downtrodden programs at Temple and Baylor before leaving for the NFL to coach the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers fired him in October after he started his third season with four losses in five games.
“It is a tremendous honor to be chosen to lead the Nebraska football program,” Rhule said in a statement. “When you think of great, tradition-rich programs in college football, Nebraska is right at the top of the list. The fan base is second to none, and I consider it a privilege to have the opportunity to coach in Memorial Stadium on Tom Osborne Field. My family and I are so grateful to become a part of the Husker Family, and we can’t wait to get started.”
Rhule was 11-27 with Carolina and left with about $40 million remaining on the seven-year, guaranteed $62 million contract he signed in 2020. The contract made Rhule the sixth-highest paid coach in the NFL when he signed in 2020, according to Forbes.
Nebraska said it would release details of Rhule's contract on Monday.
— Bulletin wire reports
