FOOTBALL
Thompson named Ducks’ first-ever 5-star quarterback commit — What began this spring as quiet buzz about the growth and development of Oregon Ducks quarterback commit Ty Thompson has grown into a chorus of praise recognizing him as one of the nation’s best prospects. The hype surrounding the 6-foot-3, 204-pound signal-caller, out of Mesquite High School (Gilbert, Arizona), reached a new high this week, as Rivals named Thompson the nation’s No. 17 overall prospect and bestowed upon him a five-star ranking. Thompson is the first Oregon quarterback commit ever to earn the five-star distinction, eclipsing high-level four-star prospects Travis Jonsen (then Travis Waller; No. 49 in 2015) and Dennis Dixon (No. 57 in 2003) as the highest-rated signal-caller in program history. The Arizona product committed to Oregon in mid-March as the nation’s No. 8 pro-style passer, but has seen his stock rise quickly over the past few months.
CFP selection committee set to release 1st ranking Nov. 17 — The College Football Playoff unveiled a revised schedule Monday for its weekly rankings, with the first set pushed back two weeks to Nov. 17 and the final list now on tap for Dec. 20. The pandemic has caused the 10 major college football conferences to rearrange their schedules, with some delaying the start 1-3 weeks. Leagues are also preparing to push back their championship games to as late as Dec. 19. Four conferences — including the Big Ten and Pac-12 — have postponed the fall season altogether. CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock said originally planned playoff dates and sites remain in place. The semifinals are scheduled to be held Jan. 1 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, and Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. The championship game is slated for Jan. 11 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
TRACK AND FIELD
Usain Bolt to 'stay in' while awaiting results of virus test — Jamaican track sensation Usain Bolt said on social media Monday he is awaiting the result of a coronavirus test and is quarantining himself as a precaution. The 34-year-old retired sprinter who won gold in the 100 and 200 meters at the last three Olympics posted a video on social media to explain the situation. Bolt, who appeared to be laying in bed in the video, said he has no symptoms. “Just to be safe, I’ll quarantine myself and just take it easy,” he said.
BASEBALL
Blue Jays acquire 1B/DH Daniel Vogelbach from Mariners — The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired struggling slugger Daniel Vogelbach from the Seattle Mariners for $100,000. The 27-year-old Vogelbach was a first time All-Star last season but was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Aug. 19 after hitting .094 with two home runs and four RBIs in 18 games this season. He had yet to play a game in the field this season at first base and was reduced to being a designated hitter. A year ago, Vogelbach had a strong first half to the season, hitting 21 home runs and driving in 51 runs before the All-Star break. But the league adjusted after his All-Star Game appearance and Vogelbach hit just .162 with nine home runs over the final 2½ months of the season.
BASKETBALL
76ers fire Brett Brown after being swept out of playoffs — The Philadelphia 76ers fired coach Brett Brown on Monday, a day after his seventh season ended in a postseason sweep. The 76ers were 43-30 this season and had woefully underachieved in a year when they were expected to be serious contenders in the Eastern Conference. Instead, they weren't close, and the move was expected after the sixth-seeded Sixers were swept by the Boston Celtics. Brown had guided the 76ers back from the bottom of the NBA but someone else will try to take them further.
—Bulletin wire reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.