FOOTBALL
UO's Thibodeaux day-to-day with ankle sprain — No. 11 Oregon hits the road this week for a nationally televised game against No. 4 Ohio State at the "Horseshoe" in Columbus. The Ducks (1-0) presumably will feel a lot better about their chances Saturday if their best player is in uniform ready to play. Defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, who suffered a sprained ankle in Oregon's 31-24 win against Fresno State last weekend, was labeled day-to-day by coach Mario Cristobal Monday afternoon. "He's improving," Cristobal said. "By Tuesday (or) Wednesday, I'll give you guys an update on him." For what it's worth, Thibodeaux was still listed as a starter on the weekly depth chart Oregon released Monday. Thibodeaux played a handful of disruptive series against the Bulldogs before a lineman rolled onto his left ankle late in the first quarter. He watched the second half from the sidelines in street clothes and with a boot on his left foot, but not before registering two solo tackles including a quarterback sack, a quarterback pressure and a forced fumble.
49ers QB Lance out of splint but still not throwing — San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance showed signs of progress in returning from a finger injury but there are still questions about whether he will be able to play in the season opener. Lance no longer needed a splint on the index finger on his throwing hand after suffering a small chip fracture in the exhibition finale on Aug. 29. But during the open portion of practice for reporters Monday, Lance didn't make any throws. He held a ball during an early drill but practice squad quarterback Nate Sudfeld took warmup throws behind starter Jimmy Garoppolo. Lance didn't take snaps from center and only went through the motions on his footwork in the backfield before making fake throws. The Niners held only a brief practice on Monday and will hold their first full session in preparation for Sunday's game at Detroit on Wednesday.
GOLF
Europe retains Solheim Cup with 2nd-ever win on US soil — Europe retained the Solheim Cup on Monday, clinching just its second victory on U.S. soil when Matilda Castren closed out Lizette Salas 1 up to give the visitors their 14th point, sparking a somewhat muted celebration at breezy Inverness. Castren calmly curled in a 10-foot par putt on the 18th to edge Salas and give Europe back-to-back Cup victories for just the second time in the 31-year history of the biennial showdown between the two rivals. Two years after needing a 7-foot putt by Suzann Pettersen to slip by the Americans at Gleneagles, no such dramatics were needed this time around. The Europeans built a 9-7 lead going into the 12 singles matches over the weekend and quickly put on the pressure Monday, snuffing out any legitimate hopes of a comeback by the hosts.
SOCCER
Former France defender Adams dies after 39 years in a coma — Jean-Pierre Adams, the former France and Paris Saint-Germain defender who spent 39 years in a coma, has died. He was 73. In a poignant tribute on Monday, PSG called him the club's “glorious elder.” “His joie de vivre, his charisma and his experience command respect. Paris Saint-Germain offers its condolences to his family and loved ones,” PSG said in a statement Monday. Adams, cared for by his wife Bernadette, has been lying in a coma at his home in the southern French city of Nimes since 1982. He was injured in a match and required knee surgery. During the operation at Lyon Hospital, an anesthetic error saw him fall into a coma. As a young boy, Adams left his home country of Senegal with a passion for soccer. He was spotted by Nimes in 1970 and went on to score 10 goals in 98 matches for the club before playing almost 150 games and scoring 17 goals for Nice.
WINTER OLYMPICS
World champions Humphries, Jones named to US bobsled team — Reigning world champion Kaillie Humphries was announced as part of this season's USA Bobsled national team on Monday, even with her status for this winter's Beijing Olympics remaining unclear. Humphries was a lock to make the team after winning gold medals in both the traditional two-person and the new women's monobob event at last season's world championships. Lolo Jones, the Olympic hurdler-turned-bobsledder who pushed Humphries' two-person sled on the way to that world championship last winter, also was selected for the national team. The teams were revealed Monday morning in Lake Placid, New York. Humphries will compete in World Cup races this season and be part of the U.S. contingent traveling to China next month for the first race of the season on the newly built track that will play host to the Olympics in February. But her Olympic status remains murky because she has yet to receive a U.S. passport and has asked the International Olympic Committee to grant her permission to race at the games — where she would be a gold-medal favorite in two events.
—Bulletin wire reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.