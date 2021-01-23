FOOTBALL
Ducks RB Habibi-Likio seeking to transfer — Oregon’s No. 3 running back has entered the transfer portal. Cyrus Habibi-Likio, a redshirt-junior, announced he is leaving the program on Saturday. Used mostly as a short-yardage back, Habibi-Likio had just 19 carries for 36 yards and four touchdowns and five catches for 66 yards this season and three tackles on special teams coverage units. He had 85 carries for 337 yards and 10 touchdowns and nine catches for 32 yards in a breakout 2019 season after debuting with 18 carries for 36 yards and seven scores in 2018. The Palo Alto, Calif., native will have two years of eligibility remaining. Habibi-Likio’s departure leaves Oregon with five scholarship running backs in 2021, led by C.J. Verdell and Travis Dye. Sean Dollars, Trey Benson and Seven McGee will vie for more time in a less crowded backfield. Oregon is now projected to have 86 countable scholarship players, one over the limit.
ALPINE SKIING
Dominant Goggia wins 4th straight downhill — Olympic champion Sofia Goggia is dominating the World Cup downhill season like no woman since ski great Lindsey Vonn. Goggia won her fourth straight downhill on Saturday to tie a World Cup streak by Vonn in 2018. They are the only women to achieve the feat in the last 25 years. The Italian star finished 0.27 seconds faster than Lara Gut-Behrami as both thrived on icy snow slicker than in Friday’s race at Crans-Montana also won by Goggia. Goggia’s teammate Elena Curtoni was third, 0.60 back, ending Breezy Johnson’s streak of four third-place finishes in downhill. Johnson was fifth, 0.89 behind Goggia. American teammate Laurenne Ross, of Bend, finished 37th. Three-time overall champion Mikaela Shiffrin is skipping speed races this season and is sixth in the standings. She should start Tuesday in a giant slalom at Kronplatz, Italy. A super-G race is scheduled Sunday at Crans-Montana.
Men’s World Cup downhill postponed to Sunday — The second men’s World Cup downhill on the Streif course in Kitzbühel, Austria, was pushed back a day after rain and snowfall canceled the storied race on Saturday. The downhill was rescheduled for Sunday morning, and a super-G initially planned for that time slot was postponed to Monday morning.
HORSE RACING
Knicks Go wins Pegasus World Cup — Knicks Go went to the lead right out of the gate and dared the other 11 runners in the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational to catch him. Nobody came close. Picking up by far the biggest purse of his career, and doing so with ease, the heavily favored Knicks Go won the fifth running of the Pegasus on Saturday — his fourth consecutive victory, one that pushed his lifetime winnings to about $3 million. Jesus’ Team was second and 25-1 long-shot Independence Hall was third. Knicks Go finished the 1⅛ miles over the dirt at Gulfstream Park in 1:47.89 and paid $4.60, $3.60 and $3. Jesus’ Team paid $8.60 and $4.80. Independence Hall paid $10 to show.
GOLF
Jessica Korda makes big move at Tournament of Champions — Danielle Kang played great, tying her career low with an 8-under 63 and protecting her lead Saturday in the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions. Jessica Korda owned the day. A sizzling 28 on the back nine — 9 under par — at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club Orlando lifted Korda to an 11-under 60, just one shot off the LPGA Tour scoring mark. Kang was at 21-under 192 through three bogey-free rounds. Her total shattered the tournament’s 54-hole record (200). She will take a two-shot lead over Korda into Sunday. Nelly Korda (67) is six strokes back.
Homa joins Finau, Kim atop American Express leaderboard — Max Homa made nine birdies and shrugged off a double bogey on the way to a 7-under 65 in the third round Saturday, joining Tony Finau (67) and Si Woo Kim (67) atop the leaderboard at 15-under 201. Richy Werenski also shot a 65 and moved within a shot of the lead at PGA West near Palm Springs. Russell Knox shot the day’s low round with a 64 — one stroke off the course record — to join Brian Harman (67) and Emiliano Grillo (68) at 13 under.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.