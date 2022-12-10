Switzerland's Marco Odermatt celebrates in the finish area of a World Cup giant slalom in Val D'Isere, France, on Saturday. Odermatt dominated, winning by 1.4 seconds over second-pace finisher Manuel Feller, of Austria. Everyone else was at least 2 seconds behind.
Giovanni Auletta/AP
Italy's Marta Bassino speeds down the course during the first run of a World Cup giant slalom in Sestriere, Italy, on Saturday. Bassino won a World Cup race for the first time in two years.
Olympic champion Marco Odermatt dominated on Saturday to win a World Cup giant slalom and consolidate his lead in the overall standings.
The Swiss skier posted the fastest times in both runs on the Face de Bellevarde course in Val d’Isère, France, to finish 1.40 seconds ahead of Austria’s Manuel Feller. He had been 0.45 ahead of Feller after the opening run.
No one else could get within two seconds of Odermatt.
"He is just in a different league,” Feller said. “He’s so awesome, it’s so easy for him. He is just getting better and better."
An impressive second run saw Olympic silver medalist Žan Kranjec of Slovenia move up from 11th to third, 2.05 slower than Odermatt.
Bend's Tommy Ford was 7.36 seconds back, the farthest of those who completed both runs.
Bassino wins women's GS on home snow
Marta Bassino won a giant slalom on Saturday to claim her first World Cup victory in almost two years, and she did it on home snow.
Cheered on by a passionate crowd, the Italian skier improved on her second position after the opening run to triumph in Sestriere.
Bassino, who is from nearby Cuneo, finished 0.11 seconds ahead of Olympic champion Sara Hector of Sweden and 0.40 ahead of first-run leader Petra Vlhová, who is still looking for her first win of the season.
“I am really emotional. Arriving at the line with the green light in front of the Italians was really incredible," Bassino said. “I know it was hard because the slope was really tough. It was a fight more than a good feeling on my skis but to win here at home is amazing.”
It was Bassino’s sixth World Cup win, but her first since January 2021, the season in which she won the GS title.
Vlhová managed to trim Mikaela Shiffrin’s lead in the overall standings to 25 points, after Shiffrin finished sixth, 1.96 behind.
