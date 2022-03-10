GOLF

Fleetwood ahead at storm-delayed Players — Amid two delays, one timely par save and plenty of good shots along the way, Tommy Fleetwood opened with a 6-under 66 to share the lead — for now — with Pebble Beach winner Tom Hoge. And now he waits. Maybe until Saturday. The PGA Tour’s premier event with a $20 million purse got off to a stop-and-go start because of storms Thursday and a dire forecast for Friday. Only 66 players finished the opening round. Twelve didn’t even hit their first tee shots. More than an inch of overnight rain delayed the start by an hour. Storms in the area resulted in another delay of more than four hours.

3 share lead at LPGA Thailand — Nasa Hataoka, Esther Henseleit and Su Oh all carded bogey-free 63s on a hot day in Thailand to lead by a stroke after the first round at the Siam Country Club Thursday. Xiyu Lin was alone in fourth and a group of six, including Brooke Henderson, was two shots back.

FOOTBALL

Chargers acquire pass rusher Khalil Mack from Bears — Since the disappointing end to last season, Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco and coach Brandon Staley have discussed upgrading a defense that didn’t live up to expectations. The Bolts are taking that first step by adding another premier pass rusher to pair with Joey Bosa. The Chargers agreed to acquire defensive end Khalil Mack from the Chicago Bears in exchange for two draft picks, two people familiar with the negotiations confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday. The trade can’t become official until the start of the new league year on Wednesday. The Chargers are expected to send a second-round pick this year and a 2023 sixth-round selection to the Bears for the three-time All-Pro defender.

