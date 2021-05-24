BASEBALL
OSU's Cooper Hjerpe named Collegiate National Player of the Week — Cooper Hjerpe’s electric performance last weekend against the Arizona Wildcats didn’t merely deliver a much-needed win for the Oregon State baseball team. It also earned him a national honor. The Beavers’ left-handed starter has been named one of Collegiate Baseball’s National Players of the Week for his dominant outing against one of the nation’s most potent lineups. Hjerpe held the Wildcats in check Saturday, allowing just one run on two hits — while striking out a career-high 11 — during a 3-1 Oregon State win. The Wildcats lead the nation in runs scored (459) and rank fourth in batting average (.327), and lead the Pac-12 Conference in virtually every offensive statistical category. But Hjerpe was masterful against the hard-hitting lineup, limiting Arizona to just two singles and a single run that came on an attempted double steal in the sixth inning. Otherwise, he was untouchable, striking out six of the first 10 hitters he faced and retiring 11 in a row during one unhittable stretch.
Oregon slips slightly in polls after series loss to Stanford — Oregon baseball dropped slightly in the major polls following a series loss to Stanford. The Ducks (35-13, 18-9 Pac-12) are No. 9 in the USA Today coaches poll, No. 10 in Collegiate Baseball and d1baseball.com, No. 13 in Baseball America and No. 14 in Perfect Game after dropping two of three to the Cardinal this weekend. That’s down from Nos. 6-13 last week. Oregon, which is No. 17 in RPI, wraps up the regular season with a three-game series at Cal (28-24, 14-13 Pac-12) starting Thursday at 6 p.m. UO can earn a share of the Pac-12 title with a sweep.
TOKYO GAMES
US warns against all travel to Japan as Olympics loom — U.S. health officials and the State Department on Monday warned Americans against travel to Japan because of a surge in coronavirus cases in the country, which is preparing to host the Olympics in just two months. The twin alerts don’t ban U.S. citizens from visiting the country, but they could have an impact on insurance rates for travelers and may factor into decisions by Olympic athletes and spectators on whether to compete in or attend the games, which are due to start in July. There was no immediate indication as to what effect the warnings might have on would-be Olympic-goers. The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee said it still anticipates that American athletes will be able to safely compete at the Tokyo Games.
FOOTBALL
AP source: Rodgers doesn't attend Packers' 1st day of OTAs — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wasn’t present for the first day of organized team activities Monday, according to a person familiar with the situation. These OTA sessions are voluntary, but Rodgers generally has participated in them in the past. ESPN first reported Rodgers wasn't with the team on Monday. Rodgers’ decision not to participate this time comes amid reports that the reigning MVP wants out of Green Bay, where he has spent his entire NFL career. ESPN reported in the hours before the draft that the three-time MVP doesn’t want to return to the Packers. Later that week, Packers CEO Mark Murphy wrote in a column posted on the Packers’ website that the team “is very much aware” of Rodgers’ concerns and that “this is an issue that we have been working on for several months.” Murphy acknowledged in his column that he, general manager Brian Gutekunst and coach Matt LaFleur all had visited Rodgers on a number of occasions during this offseason.
