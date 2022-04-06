BASEBALL

Mariners-Twins, Red Sox-Yankees openers postponed by weather — The Mariners and their fans will have to wait another day to start the 2022 season. Due to a weather forecast that is calling for temperatures in the mid-30s and wind chills in the 20s, along with a mixture of snow and rain, the Minnesota Twins announced early Wednesday morning that the opening day game at Target Field scheduled for 3:10 p.m. Central had been postponed until Friday at the same time. Mariners offseason trade acquisition Robbie Ray is scheduled to start against Minnesota’s Joe Ryan. The Yankees and Red Sox will also have to wait an extra day to renew their pleasantries. Rainy weather in the forecast caused the Yankees to officially announce that their opening-day game against Boston has been pushed to Friday. Originally scheduled for Thursday, the rescheduling means that the teams will lose the off day that was supposed to be on Friday.

FOOTBALL

WR Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills agree to contract extension — Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs will never have to feel undervalued again. The fifth-round draft pick who blossomed into one of the NFL’s top playmakers after being traded by Minnesota to Buffalo two years ago agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $96 million, a person with direct knowledge of the deal said Wednesday. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the contract has not yet been signed. The 28-year-old Diggs had two years remaining on his current contract, with the extension locking him up through the 2027 season. The contract includes a $21.5 million signing bonus and $70 million in guarantees.

— Bulletin wire reports

