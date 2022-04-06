Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Robbie Ray won the Cy Young last year with the Blue Jays, but in his previous seven seasons he made just one All-Star Game and received Cy Young consideration only in 2017, when he finished seventh. Ray is scheduled to start for Seattle in its 2022 opener against the Twins, which was postponed to Friday due to cold and wet weather in the forecast in Minnesota.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs walks off the field after the first half against the Atlanta Falcons in Orchard Park, New York, Jan. 2, 2022. Diggs agreed to a four-year, $96 million contract extension with the Bills, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Robbie Ray won the Cy Young last year with the Blue Jays, but in his previous seven seasons he made just one All-Star Game and received Cy Young consideration only in 2017, when he finished seventh. Ray is scheduled to start for Seattle in its 2022 opener against the Twins, which was postponed to Friday due to cold and wet weather in the forecast in Minnesota.
Charlie Riedel/AP file
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs walks off the field after the first half against the Atlanta Falcons in Orchard Park, New York, Jan. 2, 2022. Diggs agreed to a four-year, $96 million contract extension with the Bills, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.
Mariners-Twins, Red Sox-Yankees openers postponed by weather — The Mariners and their fans will have to wait another day to start the 2022 season. Due to a weather forecast that is calling for temperatures in the mid-30s and wind chills in the 20s, along with a mixture of snow and rain, the Minnesota Twins announced early Wednesday morning that the opening day game at Target Field scheduled for 3:10 p.m. Central had been postponed until Friday at the same time. Mariners offseason trade acquisition Robbie Ray is scheduled to start against Minnesota’s Joe Ryan. The Yankees and Red Sox will also have to wait an extra day to renew their pleasantries. Rainy weather in the forecast caused the Yankees to officially announce that their opening-day game against Boston has been pushed to Friday. Originally scheduled for Thursday, the rescheduling means that the teams will lose the off day that was supposed to be on Friday.
FOOTBALL
WR Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills agree to contract extension — Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs will never have to feel undervalued again. The fifth-round draft pick who blossomed into one of the NFL’s top playmakers after being traded by Minnesota to Buffalo two years ago agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $96 million, a person with direct knowledge of the deal said Wednesday. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the contract has not yet been signed. The 28-year-old Diggs had two years remaining on his current contract, with the extension locking him up through the 2027 season. The contract includes a $21.5 million signing bonus and $70 million in guarantees.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for our newsletters
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Topics
Breaking News
Elections
High School Sports
Local News
Wildfires
Business
Start every day with a Digital Subscription!
$3 per week
Unlimited digital access to all online content Digital e-edition to your inbox every morning
*Add Sunday print for FREE
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.