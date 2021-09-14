BASKETBALL
Oregon men’s 2021-22 nonconference schedule announced — Oregon men’s basketball will take on BYU in Portland as part of its nonconference schedule. The Ducks will play the Cougars on Nov. 16 (7 p.m.) at the Moda Center in Portland at the PK Invitational. The neutral site game is part of UO’s 11-game nonconference slate that features seven home games, including against reigning national champion Baylor. Oregon opens the season against Texas Southern on Nov. 9 and SMU on Nov. 12 before heading to the Maui Invitational from Nov. 22-24. The Ducks will open against Chaminade on Nov. 22, either Saint Mary’s or Notre Dame on Nov. 23 and Houston, Butler, Wisconsin or Texas A&M on Nov. 24. The Ducks will then return home to host Montana (Nov. 29) and UC Riverside (Dec. 1) at Matthew Knight Arena before a pair of Pac-12 games against Arizona State (Dec. 5) and at Stanford (Dec. 12). The nonconference schedule wraps up with three straight home games against Portland (Dec. 15), Baylor (Dec. 18) and Pepperdine (Dec. 21).
NBA goes ahead with plan to test unvaccinated players often — For NBA players, the scenario this season is simple: Get vaccinated or get tested, and often. The league told its teams on Tuesday that it is going ahead with a plan where those who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will not need to submit to regular testing. Those who are unvaccinated, however, will undergo one test on practice or travel days, and at least one test on game days. Many of the tests given this season will be administered through Cue Health, which provides rapid molecular tests and processes them in about 20 minutes. Tests that will clear an unvaccinated player to be in a game will still be of the PCR variety, the league said.
FOOTBALL
49ers RB Mostert to undergo season-ending surgery — San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert will undergo season-ending surgery on his knee after getting injured in the season opener. Coach Kyle Shanahan had said Mostert was expected to miss eight weeks because of chipped cartilage in his knee, but Mostert announced on his Twitter account Tuesday that he will miss the rest of the season. Mostert said he was “gutted” by the news, but after consulting with multiple doctors felt this was the best decision for his long-term future. The injury to Mostert is the second season-ending injury suffered by a key 49ers player already this year after the 2020 season was derailed by injuries. Cornerback Jason Verrett tore the ACL in his right knee in the season opener at Detroit.
SOCCER
U.S. Soccer says it has offered men, women identical contracts — The U.S. Soccer Federation said it had offered identical contract proposals Tuesday to the players’ associations for the men’s and women’s national teams, and the governing body said it would refuse to agree to a deal in which World Cup prize money is not equalized. The unions for the men and women are separate. Under federal labor law, they have no obligation to bargain jointly or to agree to similar terms. The men’s contract expired in December 2018. The women’s agreement runs through this December. “U.S. Soccer firmly believes that the best path forward for all involved is a single pay structure for both senior national teams,” the USSF said in a statement.
