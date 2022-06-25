BASEBALL
3 Astros pitchers combine to no-hit Yankees — Cristian Javier kept sending the New York Yankees back to their dugout in short order, taming his often inconsistent control and thwarting the team with baseball's best record, most runs and preeminent power. The Astros' cold-blooded starter combined with Héctor Neris and Ryan Pressly on the first no-hitter against the Yankees in 19 years, pitching Houston to an improbable 3-0 victory Saturday. It's the first time New York has been no-hit since six Astros teamed up for one at the old stadium on June 11, 2003. New York entered 52-19, at .732 the best winning percentage ever for a team held hitless at least 50 games into a season. The previous high was Oakland's .691 against Texas on June 11, 1990, when the Athletics were felled by Nolan Ryan's sixth no-hitter.
GOLF
Chun's lead down to 3 at Women's PGA Championship — This was the moment the rest of the field needed: In Gee Chun standing near the trees, contemplating her situation and then eventually heading back to the point of her previous shot. A shaky third round cut her lead at the Women's PGA Championship in half. Chun shot a 3-over 75 on Saturday, leaving her three strokes ahead going into the final round at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland. On a day the leaders had plenty of trouble, Chun was holding her own until she made a double bogey on the par-5 16th hole. “Looking forward to an exciting final round already,” she said. Chun led by five shots after the first round and six at the halfway point. After the third round, she had an 8-under 208 total. Lydia Ko (76) and Jennifer Kupcho (74) — Chun's playing partners — had their own problems, but Lexi Thompson and Hye-Jin Choi both shot 70 and were tied for second with Sei Young Kim (71) at 5 under. Thompson will play in the final group as she tries for her first major victory since 2014.
MOTOR SPORTS
Hamlin wins pole for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville — Denny Hamlin will lead the field to green at Nashville Superspeedway while debuting a heat-combating device for the first time in his career. The Sunday forecast calls for temperatures in the high 90s, which would raise the heat inside the race car closer to 125 degrees. It likely will be the hottest race so far this season and the first true heat test of NASCAR's new Next Gen race car. In his 17th full season, Hamlin has decided to try a “cool suit," which is a fairly new trend in racing. The system stores cold water that is circulated by a small pump to move it into the shirt tubing surrounding the driver. Hamlin was awarded the pole at Nashville when a surprise rain shower washed out the second round of Saturday qualifying. Hamlin got the pole in his No. 11 Toyota , alongside Joey Logano in the No. 22 Ford . Hendrick Motorsports teammates Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott locked up third and fourth. Daniel Suárez will start fifth. Ryan Blaney is sixth, followed by Ross Chastain. Kevin Harvick was eighth and followed by JGR teammates Christopher Bell and Martin Truex Jr., who announced he's returning to the team next year.
— Bulletin wire reports
