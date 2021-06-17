BASEBALL
Ducks’ Zavala a consensus All-American — Aaron Zavala is a consensus All-American. The Oregon right fielder was named a first team All-American by Baseball America on Thursday, a day after the NCBWA recognized him with the same honor. Zavala is Oregon’s first Baseball America first-team All-America selection, joining Jimmie Sherfy (second-team, 2013) and David Peterson (third-team, 2017) as the only three Ducks to earn postseason recognition from the publication. The Pac-12 Player of the Year, Zavala hit a team-leading .392 with nine home runs, 38 RBIs, 64 runs scored and 11 steals this season. He also set school records for on-base percentage (.525), runs and walks (50). A second-team All-American choice by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, Zavala can earn consensus first-team distinction if selected by the American Baseball Coaches Association on Saturday.
BASKETBALL
Mavericks coach Carlisle steps down — Rick Carlisle stepped down as coach of the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, the second major departure for that franchise in as many days. Carlisle spent 13 seasons in Dallas, leading the Mavericks to the 2011 NBA title. His decision was announced one day after general manager Donnie Nelson and the team agreed to part ways, ending a 24-year run for Nelson as part of the organization. “This was solely my decision,” Carlisle said in a statement released to ESPN . Dallas becomes the seventh team with an coaching vacancy, joining New Orleans, Washington, Orlando, Indiana, Portland — and Boston, where Carlisle played for the team that won the 1986 NBA title.
