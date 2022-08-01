Seahawks coach Carroll tests positive for COVID-19 — Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced on Monday. The Seahawks issued a statement about an hour before their fifth training camp practice started. The team said Carroll — who is fully vaccinated — tested positive on Sunday and is experiencing mild symptoms and is remaining at home. Carroll intends on participating in team meetings virtually until he is cleared to rejoin the team. Carroll is the oldest coach in the league and will turn 71 in mid-September. He was a major proponent of COVID-19 vaccinations and took pride in the Seahawks making it through the 2020 season without a player testing positive during the season. The team did not say who would run practices while Carroll is away. The Seahawks are scheduled to hold a mock game at Lumen Field on Saturday and that would be the earliest Carroll could rejoin the team.
BASEBALL
Brewers trade All-Star closer Josh Hader to Padres — The San Diego Padres acquired All-Star closer Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday in exchange for recently benched closer Taylor Rogers and three other players in a blockbuster deal between NL playoff contenders. The NL Central-leading Brewers shipped one of the game’s top relievers to the Padres for Rogers, right-hander Dinelson Lamet, outfielder Esteury Ruiz and pitching prospect Robert Gasser. The trade features the two big league saves leaders. Hader has 29 saves while Rogers has 28, though the Padres recently removed Rogers from the closer role after he blew consecutive opportunities in a series at Detroit. The Padres obtained Rogers from Minnesota on opening day. San Diego also finalized a $100 million, five-year contract with right-hander Joe Musgrove that starts next year. The 29-year-old Musgrove is 8-4 with a 2.65 ERA in 18 starts this year.
Yankees get Montas, Trivino from A's for 4 prospects — The Yankees bolstered their pitching for the stretch run and playoffs, obtaining starter Frankie Montas and reliever Lou Trivino from the Oakland Athletics on Monday for four prospects. New York sent Oakland 26-year-old rookie left-hander J.P. Sears along with three minor leaguers: 24-year-old left-hander Ken Waldichuk, 23-year-old right-hander Luis Medina and 22-year-old infielder Cooper Bowman. Earlier in the day, the Yankees got Scott Effross, a 22-year-old rookie reliever, from the Chicago Cubs for Hayden Wesneski, a 24-year-old minor league right-hander. Montas, a 29-year-old right-hander, is 4-9 with a 3.18 ERA in 19 starts, including a 2.76 ERA since the start of May. He has 109 strikeouts and 28 walks in 104 2/3 innings. He was the second significant starting pitcher dealt ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline after Cincinnati sent Luis Castillo to Seattle.
GOLF
Donald takes over for Stenson as Europe's Ryder Cup captain — Luke Donald jumped at a second chance to be Ryder Cup captain for Europe, taking over just 14 months before the 2023 matches in Italy without knowing whether players who sign up for the Saudi riches of LIV Golf will be available to him. Donald only knew that unlike Henrik Stenson, stripped of the captaincy for signing up with the LIV Golf rival league, he wouldn't be going anywhere. “I'm giving you my word that I will be here for the next 14 months,” Donald said Monday in a video call. “I'm excited about this opportunity. I really am. The Ryder Cup means so much to me and I'm not going to take this lightly. So I will see you in Rome.” Stenson signed with LIV Golf for what the Daily Telegraph reported to be a $50 million bonus.
—Bulletin wire reports
