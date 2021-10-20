FOOTBALL

Seahawks claim ex-Huskies QB Eason off waivers from Colts — Jacob Eason returned home once to revive his football career, deciding to transfer to Washington after leaving Georgia in 2018. Three years later Eason returns home once more hoping to revive his football career. Only this time, the decision was made for him as the Seahawks on Wednesday claimed him off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts waived Eason the day before after activating rookie Sam Ehlinger off injured reserve to serve as a third quarterback behind Carson Wentz and Brett Hundley. The Colts had hoped Eason would clear waivers and return to their practice squad. Instead, the Seahawks scooped him up and will now let him compete with Jake Luton as a backup for the moment to Geno Smith for as long as Russell Wilson is out, which will be at least two more games based on IR rules.

BASKETBALL

Gonzaga coach Mark Few pleads guilty to misdemeanor DUI — Gonzaga coach Mark Few pleaded guilty to misdemeanor driving under the influence in Idaho and must pay a fine of $1,000 in lieu of spending four days in jail, according to court documents. He must also perform 24 hours of community service and his driver’s license was suspended until Nov. 5, after which he will be required to use an ignition interlock device while on unsupervised probation for the next year. Few has completed a required alcohol and drug class. Few entered the plea during a hearing Friday. The 58-year-old Few had faced a maximum penalty of six months in jail. Few had previously been suspended for top-ranked Gonzaga’s two exhibition games and the season opener Nov. 9 against Dixie State over the incident. He is expected to return for Gonzaga’s Nov. 13 game against No. 5 Texas in Spokane.

BASEBALL

Astros stomp Red Sox for 3-2 ALCS series — Framber Valdez was perfect through four, took a two-hit shutout into the seventh and became the first pitcher in the 2021 postseason to finish eight innings on Wednesday as the Houston Astros beat Boston 9-1 in Game 5 of the AL Championship Series and moved one win from a trip to the World Series. Yordan Alvarez had three hits and three RBIs for Houston, which can clinch its third pennant in five years with a victory in Game 6 at home on Friday night. The Red Sox need a win to force a deciding seventh game on Saturday.

— Bulletin wire reports

