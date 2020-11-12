BASEBALL
Braves’ Freeman wins NL MVP; White Sox’s Abreu takes AL honor — Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman easily won the NL MVP award Thursday, topping off a trying year that saw him become so ill with COVID-19 he prayed “please don’t take me.” Chicago White Sox slugger José Abreu earned the AL MVP. Freeman got 28 of the 30 first-place ballots in voting by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Freeman batted .341 with 13 home runs . Abreu led the majors with 60 RBIs and 148 total bases, and topped the AL with 76 hits and a .617 slugging percentage. The 33-year-old Abreu batted .317 with 19 home runs.
BASKETBALL
Oregon men’s basketball to face Virginia Tech, Missouri in ‘Bubbleville’ at Mohegan Sun — Oregon’s nonconference schedule will feature two Power 5 opponents in “Bubbleville.” The No. 20 Ducks will play Virginia Tech and Missouri at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, at noon on Dec. 2 and 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 3, respectively. Both games will be televised on ESPN2. Oregon will be in two of 45 games that will played over 11 days at the casino, which will serve as a neutral site for numerous relocated multi-team events due to COVID-19 and adhere to tribal, government and NCAA protocols and testing requirements.
FOOTBALL
Oregon at Oregon State football on Nov. 27 set for 4 p.m. kickoff on ESPN — Kickoff for the annual rivalry game between Oregon and Oregon State will kick off at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, the Pac-12 announced Thursday. ESPN will televise the game at Reser Stadium. Last year, Oregon beat Oregon State 24-10 in Eugene. It is the second consecutive afternoon kickoff for the Beavers after starting the season with back-to-back night games. OSU plays Washington at 8 p.m. this Saturday, then faces California in Reser Stadium at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 21. Oregon plays at Washington State at 4 p.m. this Saturday, then hosts UCLA on Friday, Nov. 20, at 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Ivy League becomes 1st DI conference to cancel winter sports — The Ivy League became the first Division I conference this year to cancel all winter sports, including men’s and women’s basketball. The decision Thursday came 13 days before the scheduled start of the college basketball season. The league had decided this past summer, when it canceled fall sports, not to allow any of its sports to start play before early December.
