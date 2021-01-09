HOCKEY
Former Blackhawks goalie Crawford announces retirement — It turns out Corey Crawford won’t play a game for any team other than the Chicago Blackhawks. The two-time Stanley Cup champion and two-time Jennings Trophy winner announced his retirement Saturday, issuing a farewell statement to fans and the Hawks and Devils organizations through the New Jersey Devils’ communications staff. The statement came less than a week before he was set to begin the season with the Devils. “I have been fortunate to have had a long career playing professional hockey for a living. I wanted to continue my career, but believe I’ve given all I can to the game of hockey, and I have decided that it is time to retire. I would like to thank the New Jersey Devils organization for understanding and supporting my decision. I would like to thank the Chicago Blackhawks organization for giving me the chance to live my childhood dream.” Just Friday, the Devils had announced that Crawford would be “taking an indefinite leave of absence due to personal reasons.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.