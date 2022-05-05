Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton tries to get past Chicago Bulls' Patrick Williams during Game 2 of their first-round playoff game April 20, 2022, in Milwaukee. Middleton picked up a knee injury later in the game and has been sidelined ever since. He is expected to miss at least through Game 4 in the team's Eastern Conference semifinal against the Boston Celtics.
Bucks forward Khris Middleton out at least 2 more games — Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton will miss at least two more games in the Eastern Conference semifinal series with the Boston Celtics as he recovers from a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee. Middleton hasn’t played since injuring his knee in Game 2 of the Bucks’ five-game, first-round series win over the Chicago Bulls. The Bucks and Celtics are tied 1-1 heading into Game 3 on Saturday in Milwaukee. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer acknowledged after practice Thursday that Middleton wouldn’t play either of the next two games, but was upbeat about the three-time All-Star’s long-term prognosis.
GOLF
With no expectations, Wolff in contention after 1st round at Wells Fargo — Matthew Wolff’s last two competitive rounds were an 81 and a 78 at the Masters, where the 23-year-old long hitter finished behind every 60-something past champion in the field. He played a casual round at his home club a few days ago and lost every ball in his bag. Beware the golfer with nonexistent expectations. Playing with freedom and joy, Wolff bogeyed the par-5 second hole at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm but was flawless from there, shooting an opening-round 65 on Thursday at the Wells Fargo Championship. Wolff’s 5 under was good for third by the end of round one, as Jason Day (63) and Joel Dahmen (64) had strong afternoon rounds. Joining Wolff in third were local favorite Denny McCarthy, Paul Barjon, Aaron Rai and Callum Tarren.Rory McIlroy, the top-ranked player in the field at No. 7, was four shots back after an up-and-down 67.
