Blazers' McCollum linked to Knicks, Hawks, days before trade deadline — A week after rumblings of a potential deal to New Orleans surfaced for Portland Trail Blazers star CJ McCollum, two more teams have been added to the trade chatter before the Thursday deadline. The New York Knicks have emerged as a “legitimate trade suitor” for McCollum, according to a report from NBA insider Marc Stein. Another report from Ian Begley of SNY said that many believed the Blazers would listen to offers for McCollum after trading away Norman Powell last Friday in a deal with Robert Covington to the Los Angeles Clippers for Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson and a 2025 second-round pick. According to The Athletic, the Atlanta Hawks also have interest in McCollum.
Oregon women stay in AP top 25 after being swept in desert — The Oregon Ducks women’s basketball team is still in the top 25 of the AP poll despite suffering its first sweep at Arizona and Arizona State since 2015. The Ducks (14-7, 7-3 Pac-12) are No. 24 with 99 points in the AP Top 25 after a 1-2 week. They beat Arizona State in Eugene before losing to Arizona and ASU on the road. The ranking is down from No. 19 with 226 points last week. Oregon opens another three-game week on Wednesday at Washington State at noon, followed by a home-and-home against Oregon State on Friday in Corvallis and Sunday in Eugene.
BASEBALL
Trial set for ex-Angels employee over role in Skaggs' death — A former Los Angeles Angels employee accused of providing Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs with the drugs that caused his overdose death is set to go on trial in Texas, where Skaggs died in 2019. Eric Prescott Kay faces charges of drug distribution and drug conspiracy in Skaggs' death. Jury selection is scheduled to start Tuesday in a trial that has been postponed several times. Federal prosecutors allege in court documents that Kay obtained oxycodone pills from various sources and distributed them to Skaggs and others from at least 2017 to 2019.
