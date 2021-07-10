MOTOR SPORTS
Kyle Busch completes 5-for-5 Xfinity Series sweep — Kyle Busch completed a 5-for-5 sweep of what might be his final season in the Xfinity Series with a late recovery at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday. Busch finished 0.550 seconds ahead of Jeb Burton for his 102nd Xfinity victory and 222nd overall in NASCAR’s three national series. Busch took the lead after trying to give teammate Daniel Hemric a helpful push on a restart with six laps remaining. but instead Hemric lost control and hit the wall. Noah Gragson was third, followed by Justin Haley and Ty Dillon. NASCAR only allows Cup Series drivers, including Busch, to compete in five Xfinity and five Truck Series races each year.
