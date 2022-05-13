Ryan Palmer cracks a smile after chipping to the ninth hole during the second round of the Byron Nelson golf tournament in McKinney, Texas, on Friday, May 13, 2022. Palmer was tied for first at 15 under after a 10-under 62.
Sebastián Muñoz peers at the sixth hole before putting during the second round of the Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas, on Friday, May 13, 2022. After a first-round 60, Muñoz had a 69, which was good enough to be tied for first heading into the weekend.
David Skinns hits out of the bunker on the 18th hole during the second round of the Byron Nelson golf tournament in McKinney, Texas, on Friday, May 13, 2022. Skinns was tied for first at 15 under after a 9-under 63.
Jordan Spieth hits a shot on the 13th hole during the second round of the Byron Nelson golf tournament in McKinney, Texas, on Friday, May 13, 2022. Spieth fired a 7-under 65 and was three shots back of the leaders heading into the weekend.
Emil Lippe/AP
Emil Lippe/AP
Emil Lippe/AP
3 tied atop leaderboard at Byron Nelson — Jordan Spieth thought the course for his hometown Byron Nelson would play more difficult after yielding more birdies in its debut than any other tournament on the PGA Tour last season. The three-time major winner says he couldn’t have been more wrong. Ryan Palmer shot a 10-under 62 on Friday and was tied at 15 under with Sebastián Muñoz and 40-year-old tour rookie David Skinns. Muñoz was even through 13 holes coming off his second 60 of the season — a first on the PGA Tour — before birdies on three of four holes for a 69. Skinns shot 63. Spieth had a 7-under 65 and was tied for sixth, three shots back of the leaders.
Minjee Lee grabs 3-shot lead at Founders Cup — The only only thing missing from Minjee Lee’s resume this year is a victory and the best scorer on the LPGA Tour took a big step toward that in the second round of the Founders Cup. Lee fired a 9-under 63 for a three-shot lead Friday at the halfway point of the event that honors the 13 founding members of the women’s tour. The Australian had a 14-under 130. First-round leader Madelene Sagstrom (70), Lexi Thompson (66) and Ally Ewing (66) shared second at 11 under overall.
