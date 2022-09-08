CFP committee digs into early feasibility of early expansion — In a meeting room just down the hall from where the plan for a 12-team College Football Playoff came to life almost 2 1/2 years ago, the conference commissioners who manage the postseason system finally began the next phase of expansion: implementation. The 11-member management committee gathered Thursday for 4 1/2 hours at a hotel in the Dallas-Fort Worth Airport for the first time since their bosses voted last week to expand the CFP from four to 12 teams. The frustrations and hard-feelings that hung over expansion talks most of last fall, and led to some icy gatherings, have seemingly been lifted. The goal is to sort through a myriad of issues and have a new format in place for the 2024 season. It's unclear whether there is still time to accomplish that, but at least now everybody involved appears to be pulling in the same direction. Among the critical items that need to be sorted out to transform the playoff in two years are media rights, revenue sharing and working with and around existing contracts with ESPN and bowl partners. But first they need to figure out where and when 11 playoff games can be played.
—Associated Press
