FOOTBALL
Three Beavers earn first-team all-Pac-12 honors — The last time Oregon State had a player earn first-team all-Pac-12 honors was in 2013, but this year three Beavers were named to the conference’s top team. Oregon State junior running back Jermar Jefferson and senior offensive lineman Nathan Eldridge on offense and junior linebacker Avery Roberts on defense were named to the all-Pac-12 first team Tuesday. Jefferson, Eldridge and Roberts were among 14 Oregon State Beavers recognized by the conference’s coaches Tuesday. Freshman offensive lineman Joshua Gray was named to the second team. Eldridge, Jefferson and Roberts are the first Beavers to be named first team since Brandin Cooks in 2013. The 14 overall all-conference selections are the most for Oregon State since the 2008 team totaled 17.
Two Ducks earn first-team all-Pac-12 honors — Defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux and cornerback Mykael Wright lead five Oregon players to receive all-Pac-12 from the conference’s coaches. Thibodeaux and Wright were named first-team all-Pac-12, center Alex Forsyth and cornerback Deommodore Lenoir were named to the second team and linebacker Noah Sewell was named the Defensive Freshman of the Year in the conference. Thibodeaux has 32 tackles with 7.5 for loss including three sacks and was named MVP of the Pac-12 Championship game. In his first year as a starter, Wright has 22 tackles with eight pass breakups. Lenoir has 24 tackles with an interception and forced fumble. Sewell leads all Pac-12 freshmen in tackles (38) and tackles for loss (five). He is one of just two UO freshmen since 200 to have double-digit tackles and at least two tackles for loss in a game, matching Troy Dye.
Auburn hires Boise State’s Harsin — Auburn has hired Boise State’s Bryan Harsin as its head coach, luring him away from his alma mater and into the powerful Southeastern Conference. Auburn announced the hiring Tuesday evening. The 44-year-old Harsin is 69-19 with three Mountain West titles in seven seasons at Boise State, but winning in the SEC affords greater chances for playoff berths and national titles. Auburn fired Gus Malzahn earlier this month after he went 6-4 in his eighth season.
Mullens injury clears way for Beathard to start for 49ers — Nick Mullens will miss the rest of the season with a serious elbow injury, moving third-stringer C.J. Beathard into a starting role for the final two games and sending the San Francisco 49ers on a desperate search for a backup. Mullens got hurt late in Sunday’s loss at Dallas and coach Kyle Shanahan said he will likely need reconstructive surgery on his throwing elbow. Starter Jimmy Garoppolo has been cleared to return to practice from an ankle injury that has sidelined him the past six games, but won’t be ready to play Saturday night against Arizona. Backup Josh Johnson was placed on the COVID-19 list Tuesday, leaving Beathard as the only available quarterback. The Niners are planning to sign 2018 No. 10 overall pick Josh Rosen off Tampa Bay’s practice squad to serve as Beathard’s backup.
HORSE RACINGCongress approves bill to crack down on racehorse doping — A bill to ban race-day doping of horses and set national medication and track-safety standards for the horse-racing industry is nearing the finish line. Lawmakers gave final approval to the bill late Monday as part of the massive legislation on spending and pandemic relief. President Donald Trump is expected to sign the bill in the next few days. Passage of the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act comes after a series of doping scandals and a rash of horse fatalities in recent years. More than two dozen people were charged last March in what authorities described as a widespread international scheme to drug horses to make them run faster. The House approved the bill by voice vote in September, sending it to the Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell co-sponsored similar legislation. The measure was eventually folded into the larger spending package.
