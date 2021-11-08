BASKETBALL
Oregon men open season against Texas Southern — Oregon begins its 2021-22 campaign by hosting the Texas Southern Tigers at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Tuesday at 4 p.m. Texas Southern went 17-9 last year, while Oregon ended up 21-7. Oregon held its seven non-conference opponents to an average of just 65.1 points per game last year. The Ducks offense scored 80.4 points per matchup on their way to a 6-1 record against competition outside the Pac-12 Conference. Texas Southern went 3-6 against non-conference programs last season.
Oregon State men welcome Portland St. in opener — A couple of in-state rivals will meet as Oregon State opens its season by hosting the Portland State Vikings Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis. Portland State went 9-13 last year, while Oregon State ended up 20-13.Oregon State earned a 5-point win over Portland St. when these two teams faced off last season. Portland State went 0-3 against non-conference schools last season. In those three games, the Vikings gave up 74 points per game while scoring 65 per outing. Oregon State went 5-3 in non-conference play, averaging 71.9 points and giving up 67.1 per game in the process.
FOOTBALL
Seahawks’ Russell Wilson cleared to return — Sunday’s Seahawks game at Green Bay may feature a Russell Wilson-Aaron Rodgers quarterback matchup after all. Wilson, who missed the past three games after suffering a ruptured tendon and dislocation in his right middle finger Oct. 7 against the Rams, was officially designated as returning to practice off of Injured Reserve Monday, according to a statement released by the team. The Seahawks’ statement quoted Dr. Steven Shin, who performed surgery Oct. 8 on Wilson, saying “I am absolutely amazed at his progress, so much so that I can now confidently clear him for full return to play without reservation.” Wilson had foreshadowed the news with a tweet a few minutes before the Seahawks’ statement.
UW football coach suspended after hitting player — Jimmy Lake is still Washington’s football coach. For now. But don’t expect to see him on the sideline against Arizona State. UW’s second-year coach has been suspended without pay for the Arizona State game on Saturday, athletics director Jen Cohen announced Monday morning. His suspension includes all football-related activity and will be lifted on Sunday. Defensive coordinator Bob Gregory will serve as the Huskies’ acting head coach. The suspension stems from a sideline incident in Washington’s 26-16 loss to rival Oregon on Saturday night, in which Lake was shown on national television attempting to separate walk-on linebacker Ruperake Fuavai from a sideline scrum by hitting him in the facemask, then shoving him in the back when he turned to walk away.
