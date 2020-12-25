FOOTBALL
4 Heisman finalists announced Thursday night — Alabama teammates Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith along with Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Florida’s Kyle Trask have been named finalists for the Heisman Trophy. The Heisman will be awarded Jan. 5 during a virtual ceremony. The coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the usual trip to New York for the trophy presentation that comes with being a finalist. Jones and Smith are the eighth set of teammates to be finalists together since the tradition started in 1982. Smith is trying to become the first wide receiver to win the Heisman since Michigan’s Desmond Howard in 1991. If it isn’t Smith, who leads the nation in receptions (98) and receiving yards (1,511), the winner will be a quarterback for the 13th time in the last 15 years. Jones leads the nation in efficiency rating (202.34), completion percentage (76.5) and yards per pass (11.4), with 32 touchdown passes. Jones or Smith would become Alabama’s third Heisman winner. Lawrence was the preseason favorite to win the award, but missing two games after contracting COVID-19 slowed his campaign. On the season, Lawrence has thrown for 2,753 yards and 22 touchdowns in nine games, helping Clemson reach the playoff for the third time in his career. Lawrence would be the Tigers’ first Heisman winner. Trask leads the country with 43 touchdown passes and 4,125 yards. The senior is trying to join Steve Spurrier, Danny Wuerffel and Tim Tebow as Heisman-winning quarterback from Florida.
BASKETBALL
Rockets star Harden expands trade request to include Blazers — Houston Rockets All-Star James Harden clearly isn’t happy in Houston. So much so that reportedly he has expanded his list of desired trade destinations. That list, according to The Athletic, now includes the Portland Trail Blazers and Boston Celtics. Harden, 31, reportedly listed the Brooklyn Nets as his top choice. He later added Philadelphia, Milwaukee and Miami. Now, the Blazers and Celtics have also made the list. It’s not often that a major star of Harden’s caliber lists Portland as a destination spot. Adding the three-time NBA scoring champion and former MVP to play alongside guard Damian Lillard would give the Blazers the unchallenged best backcourt in the NBA. Defense remains an issue for Portland (0-1) which lost its opener 120-100 to Utah on Wednesday. Harden would not help in that regard but he would add more firepower to the lineup. Harden averaged 34.3 points per game last season to lead the league for the third consecutive season.
HOCKEY
All 7 Canada-based NHL teams likely to start season playing in home arenas — The NHL believes all seven Canadian teams will be able to start the season playing in their home arenas. NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said Thursday the league believes it is clear to play in Canada during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic after discussions with the five provincial governments that have NHL teams to try to gain approval to start Jan. 13. “On the basis of our discussions in the past week, as well as our exchange of correspondence over the last 24 hours, we believe we are aligned and in agreement on the conditions on which each of our Canadian franchises can begin play in their own buildings,” Daly said. The NHL realigned its divisions for the season so that the North Division — which features all seven Canadian teams — would not have to cross the U.S.-Canada border, which remains closed to non-essential travel until at least Jan. 21. The league released its schedule Wednesday, with each team playing 56 games instead of the usual 82.
