BASKETBALL
NCAA to allow limited number of fans in men’s, women’s tourneys — The NCAA will allow a limited number of fans to attend all rounds of its men’s basketball tournament in Indiana and later rounds of its women’s tournament in Texas. The governing body said Friday it is permitting 25% capacity at the men’s tournament venues to allow for social distancing. That figure will include all participants and essential staff along with the family members of team players and coaches. On the women’s side, the NCAA will allow a capacity of up to 17% at each venue from the Sweet 16 to the Final Four. Games taking place for the first two rounds will limit attendance to team guests. In each case, attendees must wear face coverings, while cleaning and disinfecting efforts will be emphasized at venues in keeping with COVID-19 safety protocols. The NCAA said it acted in conjunction with local health officials for each tournament. NCAA chief medical officer Brian Hainline said the decision for the men’s tournament also followed conversations with the organization’s medical advisory group and will rely on testing and monitoring services from the Indiana University Health system.
GOLF
Wind forces Genesis Invitational delay — Tiger Woods arrived at Riviera on Saturday just in time for the Genesis Invitational to be delayed by high wind. Woods, the tournament host, is not playing this year as he recovers from a fifth back surgery. He spent most of the late morning visiting with Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele and other players who had time on their hands. The wind was gusting to 35 mph, strong enough in such dry conditions that golf balls wouldn’t stay on the green. And then a piece of communications equipment was toppled near the 14th tee, and officials halted play. It was supposed to resume after a delay of just over three hours. But as players were warming up, play was stopped again. Sam Burns, who had a five-shot lead going into the third round, was poised over his opening tee shot when the horn sounded to suspend the round. Johnson, who was five shots behind Burns, had a 15-foot eagle putt when play was stopped. Jordan Spieth, in contention for the third straight week, opened with a birdie and was six shots back.
