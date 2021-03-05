GOLF
Corey Conners ahead at Bay Hill — Corey Conners spent more time grinding out pars than chasing birdies, and that proved to be the right recipe Friday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational as Bay Hill began to bake under a warm sun. Conners surged into the lead with a 25-foot eagle putt on the par-5 16th hole — his second eagle on that hole in two days — for a 3-under 69 and a one-shot advantage over former Bay Hill winner Martin Laird (67). Rory McIlroy was poised to at least join Conners in the afternoon until he hit a couple of loose drives that cost him one shot when he could only pitch back to the fairway, leading to bogeys. He closed with five straight pars for a 71 . McIlroy was two shots behind, along with Viktor Hovland and Lanto Griffin, who each had a 68. Conners was at 9-under 135, and now everyone braces for the weather. The forecast features plenty of rain Saturday, which figures to make Bay Hill play longer and tougher.
Kupcho, Ernst share early lead in Drive On Championship at Golden Ocala — Jennifer Kupcho and Austin Ernst each shot their second straight 5-under 67 to share the second-round lead Friday in the LPGA Tour's Drive On Championship. A day after playing most of the back nine with a migraine that blurs her vision, Kupcho had six birdies and a bogey at Golden Ocala. “I’m feeling a lot better today,” the 23-year-old former NCAA champion said. Carlota Ciganda of Spain had the best round of the day, a bogey-free 65 to get to 8 under. She played alongside Laura Davies, the 57-year-old Hall of Famer who rebounded from an opening 75 with a 69 to advance to the weekend at even par.
— Bulletin wire reports
