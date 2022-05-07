MOTOR SPORTS

Justin Allgaier gives JR Motorsports 3rd straight Xfinity Series victory — Justin Allgaier put JR Motorsports in victory lane for the third consecutive week in the Xfinity Series by winning Saturday at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. Allgaier ended a 34-race winless streak when he passed A.J. Allmendinger to start a two-lap sprint following a caution and cruised the final 2.7 miles to give team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. another victory in NASCAR's second-tier feeder series. Noah Gragson won two weeks ago at Talladega Superspeedway and Josh Berry won last week at Dover Motor Speedway. Allgaier lined up outside Allmendinger on the final restart with much newer tires and zipped by the leader as the green flag dropped. No one got near him over the final two laps, either. Gragson finished second, followed by Riley Herbst, John Hunter Nemechek and Sam Mayer. Allmendinger faded and finished eighth.

GOLF

Keegan Bradley grabs lead at Wells Fargo Championship — Keegan Bradley did nothing special on the only easy scoring day this week at the Wells Fargo Championship, opening with an even-par 70 that left him around the cut line. Since the conditions got tougher, Bradley has been the best player at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. Bradley shot the lowest score for the second straight day Saturday, a 3-under 67 that gave him a three-day total of 8-under 202 and a two-shot lead over Max Homa (71) . About 2 inches of rain has fallen since Friday morning, yet the low-lying course near the Potomac River has held up well enough to avoid any delays in play. Temperatures dropped into the low 40s Fahrenheit on Saturday. Bradley was one of four players to shoot in the 60s.  Anirban Lahiri (70) and James Hahn (72) were tied for third, four shots back.

