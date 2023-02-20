Three Team Trade Basketball

Los Angeles Lakers' Russell Westbrook brings the ball up during the second half of the team's game against the New York Knicks Jan. 31 in New York. The Lakers traded Westbrook to the Utah Jazz and reacquired guard D'Angelo Russell from Minnesota in a three-team, eight-player deal Feb. 8, ahead of the NBA's trade deadline. On Monday, Feb. 20, the Jazz bought out Westbrook and he will reportedly sign with the Los Angeles Clippers.

 Frank Franklin II/AP file

BASKETBALL

Westbrook to sign with Clippers after buyout

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.