BASKETBALL
Westbrook to sign with Clippers after buyout
Russell Westbrook was waived by the Utah Jazz on Monday and the nine-time All-Star is expected to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, according to a published report.
The 34-year-old guard was acquired by the Jazz from the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 10. He averaged 15.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 28.7 minutes per game in a rocky tenure with the Lakers.
ESPN reported that Westbrook's agent, Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports, told the outlet he will sign with the Clippers after completing a contract buyout on the remaining $47 million he's owed on his expiring deal.
Schwartz did not immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press. The Clippers had no comment.
The move would reunite Westbrook with Paul George, his former teammate in Oklahoma City. It also allows Westbrook to stay in Los Angeles. He is from the area and starred at UCLA.
OSU women start 4 freshmen in loss to WSU
The Oregon State women's basketball team went with four freshman starters Sunday in a Pac-12 Conference game against Washington State. Freshmen Timea Gardiner, Raegan Beers, Lily Hansford and Adlee Blacklock were joined in the starting lineup by senior Bendu Yeaney.
The host Cougars led almost all the way in a 67-57 victory, but Gardiner and Beers more than held their own inside. Gardiner scored a career-high 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds while Beers added 15 points and had a game-high 10 rebounds, including five offensive boards.
Both players were efficient on offense, with Beers making 7 of 9 attempts from the field while Gardiner was 6 for 9, including 3 for 4 on 3-pointers.
Blacklock also knocked down two shots from beyond the arc as she scored six points. Yeaney scored eight points and had two steals and is now the only active Pac-12 player to score 1,000 points and have 200 steals.
Noelle Mannen, who sat out Friday's game at Washington with a minor injury, returned to action against Washington State.
The Cougars held a 31-19 lead late in the second quarter, but the Beavers closed the half on an 8-0 run.
Washington State led 53-45 going into the fourth quarter and pushed that lead to 13 with about 8½ minutes left to play. The Beavers dug in and cut the deficit to five with 1:29 left on the clock, but could get no closer.
Bella Murekatete scored 19 points and had nine rebounds to lead the Cougars (18-9, 8-8 Pac-12). Charlisse Leger-Walker had 15 points and eight rebounds.
Oregon State (11-16, 3-13) will close out the regular season at home this week against Arizona State (7 p.m. Thursday) and No. 14 Arizona (noon Saturday).
SOFTBALL
Beavers wrap tourney with win over Grand Canyon
Oregon State saw its offense come alive, but had to hang on for a 5-4 win over Grand Canyon University on Sunday afternoon in Phoenix.
Morgan Howey and Kaiea Higa both slapped solo home runs to left field to give the Beavers a 2-0 lead after 3½ innings. The homestanding Lopes got on the scoreboard in their half of the fourth with a one-out RBI single.
Oregon State struck back with two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth. GCU (9-1) scored once in their half of the fifth.
GCU scored twice in the seventh. Oregon State ended the rally as pitcher Tarni Stepto struck out a batter and catcher Abby Doerr threw out a base runner trying to swipe the third.
Stepto (1-2) picked up her first win of the season. The junior out of Australia tossed a complete game, giving up five hits with eight strikeouts.
Oregon State (4-6) heads to Palm Springs, California, to play in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic starting Friday. The Beavers will play five games at that event with twin bills on Friday and Saturday and a finale on Sunday.
— Bulletin wire reports
