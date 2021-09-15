BASKETBALL
Bucks hire Lisa Byington as full-time TV play-by-play announcer — Lisa Byington is making history as the Milwaukee Bucks’ new play-by-play voice on their television broadcasts. The Bucks announced the hiring Wednesday and said Byington is the first woman to work as a full-time television play-by-play announcer for any major men’s professional sports team. Byington replaces Jim Paschke, who retired after 35 seasons as the team’s main television play-by-play broadcaster. “I understand the groundbreaking nature of this hire, and I appreciate the fact that during this process that aspect was addressed, but never made a primary focus,” Byington said in a statement released by the team. Earlier this year, Byington became the first female play-by-play broadcaster for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. She was a men’s and women’s soccer play-by-play announcer for NBC Sports in the 2021 Olympics and also did play-by-play for the Women’s World Cup on Fox in 2019. The Bucks’ broadcast crew also includes Marques Johnson and Steve Novak as analysts and Zora Stephenson as a sideline reporter. Last season, Stephenson became the first woman to work as a play-by-play announcer for the Bucks when she filled in for Paschke for one game. Byington worked as a sideline reporter for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament on CBS and Turner Sports from 2017-19. She also has been a play-by-play broadcaster on NBA and WNBA games. She became the first female play-by-play broadcaster for a Big Ten Network college football game in 2017. Byington has broadcast games for FOX Sports, FS1, Big Ten Network, CBS, Turner Sports, Pac-12 Network, ESPN and the SEC Network in both play-by-play and reporter roles. She played basketball and soccer while attending Northwestern University.
FOOTBALL
Seahawks' Pocic placed on IR; RB Penny misses practice — Seattle placed C/G Ethan Pocic on injured reserve with a sprained knee but Carroll said the team is optimistic it will only be a three-week stint on the IR. Pocic had lost his starting job to Kyle Fuller but was rotated in for a handful of series last week against the Colts. Linebacker Jon Rhattigan was signed from the practice squad to take Pocic’s spot on the 53-man roster. Running back Rashaad Penny (calf) did not practice Wednesday, raising concern over his availability this week. Coach Pete Carroll said Monday it seemed unlikely Penny would be able to play against Tennessee. Wide receiver Penny Hart was cleared to participate in practice Wednesday after leaving Sunday’s game due to a concussion. Rookie receiver Dee Eskridge (concussion) was not cleared and not at the practice facility.
— Bulletin wire reports
