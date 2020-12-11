Women’s College BASKETBALL
Ducks hope to get Prince back for Sunday’s rivalry game — Oregon’s Sedona Prince has not practiced in the week since spraining her ankle against Colorado and her status for Sunday’s game at Oregon State is undetermined. Ducks coach Kelly Graves said he was hoping to get Prince back for practice Friday. Prince, who is averaging 12 points and 5.3 rebounds, was in a walking boot during Sunday’s win over Utah.
